Charlie Crist urges officials to start presidential transition

Congressman Charlie Crist has joined a growing list of politicians urging the General Service Administration to begin a peaceful presidential transition in response to the agency’s delay.

“A smooth and peaceful transition of power between presidential administrations is a hallmark of American democracy,” Crist said in a news release. “Every sitting President in modern American history has participated in this process to ensure the continuity of government, regardless of party affiliation.’

The GSA is the government agency responsible for upholding presidential transition. The head of the GSA, Emily Murphy, has yet to certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner, despite the former Vice President crossing the 270 electoral vote mark more than 10 days ago.

By not declaring a winner, Murphy has stalled the launch of the official transition process.

The transition is also being halted by President Donald Trump’s administration, with officials saying they will not give Biden the classified presidential daily briefing on intelligence matters until the GSA makes Biden’s transition process official.

“The delay we are seeing from the GSA and the White House to begin this process is unprecedented,” Crist said. “We are in the middle of a global pandemic, and every day of delay is precious time lost. The current Administration has the opportunity to bring this country together and save countless lives in the months to come. It’s time to move the process of peacefully transitioning power forward.”

Crist is joined by a number of representatives from both parties calling for the GSA to take action. Naples Republican Rep. Francis Rooney wrote in an op-ed published Sunday by The Hill that Trump’s reluctance to leave quietly threatens American tradition and democracy’s reputation abroad and urges Trump to concede.

“By questioning the integrity of the 2020 election without reliable proof of wrongdoing we undermine the principles of free and fair elections and leave our country distracted and exposed to our enemies,” Rooney said in the op-ed.