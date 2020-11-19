Tampa General Hospital to be one of first Florida hospitals to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Tampa General Hospital will be one of the first Florida hospitals to receive a shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesperson confirmed to Florida Politics Thursday.

While the department is working to release more information, the bay area hospital will likely be one of five hospitals throughout the state to begin receiving shipments next month.

While the spokesperson could not yet confirm the other hospitals expecting the vaccine, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported they will include AdventHealth Orlando, UF Health Jacksonville, Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood and Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

The spokesperson was unable to confirm when shipments will arrive, but is expected to provide update an update shortly.

This news comes following TGH’s administration of the first monoclonal antibody treatment to a COVID-19 patient Thursday, marking a new improvement to virus care in this pandemic.

The monoclonal bamlanivimab from Eli Lilly is a single dose treatment provided on an outpatient basis to COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms to keep patients from further deteriorating and likely avoid hospitalization.

The treatment is an hour-long infusion. Following the treatment, patients are monitored for another hour for side effects and released for home care.

Production is still ramping up on the treatment, meaning there is still a limited supply of the antibodies, and it’s possible, at this point, that not all patients who qualify for the treatment will be able to receive it. Because of that, the treatment is currently being prioritized for high-risk patients.

Those include patients 65 or older, currently receiving immunosuppressive treatment, diabetic patients, obese individuals, or chronic kidney disease. Qualifying patients must also be within 10 days of symptom onset.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved the antibodies under an Emergency Use Authorization to treat mild to moderate symptoms from COVID-19. TGH received some of the country’s first supplies and can request additional doses weekly to serve the community.