Connect with us

Headlines SW Florida

New Manatee County Commissioners move to fire County Administrator

Headlines Tampa Bay

Clearwater Free Clinic cancels food distribution event over email received 14 minutes late
Manatee County Administrator Cheri Coryea.

Headlines

New Manatee County Commissioners move to fire County Administrator

Kevin Van Ostenbridge took office Tuesday.

on

Days after three Manatee County Administrators took office, a motion was made to fire County Administrator Cheri Coryea.

After a heated discussion, a special meeting was set for Jan. 6 to vote on whether to fire the county’s top executive. That meets a contractual requirement allowing the administrator 15 days notice before a determination, but County Commissioner Reggie Bellamy stressed that also puts the decision off until after the holiday season concludes.

County Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge made the motion, citing a $32.5-million land deal finalized four days before new commissioners, including himself, were sworn in.

Van Ostenbridge said he considered the deal bad business. He motioned to fire Coryea without cause, but said the county must take a new direction quickly.

“You cannot run a $1.5 billion business based on feelings and emotion,” he said.

County Commission Chair Carol Whitmore, who voted against the termination motion, chastised Van Ostenbridge for raising the issue.

“I’m really upset (with) what you just did,” she said. “You have been in office for 50 freaking hours.”

But new County Commissioner James Satcher said there should be no surprise at the unhappiness about the land deal, and that new commissioners are put in the position of taking action. He defeated one of the incumbents who supported the deal.

The third commissioner who took office this week, George Kruse, said he was only supporting the motion because it allowed time to investigate the situation. He would not have voted to terminate Coryea immediately, he said, but will talk with Coryea and department administrators about her leadership in the coming weeks.

Bellamy said it was wrong to fire Coryea over a board decision.

Conversa_728x90

“Evaluate whether she is doing what she is evaluated to do,” he said. ”It seems like the decision is about the Lena Road deal. Cheri did not make that decision. If you are just looking for an excuse, allow yourself time to understand.”

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Sign up for exclusive text updates on the 2021 Legislative Session and state government here