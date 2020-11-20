Connect with us

Three more lawmakers tee up 2022 races

Joe Gruters to seek another term as Florida GOP leader

Three more lawmakers tee up 2022 races

Reps. Elizabeth Fetterhoff, Josie Tomkow and Jim Mooney opened campaign accounts.

Three more state House Republicans have taken the initial step toward running for re-election in 2022 after fending off opponents in the Nov. 3 elections.

Rep. Elizabeth Fetterhoff of DeLand, Rep. Josie Tomkow of Polk City and Rep. Jim Mooney of Islamorada joined a steadily growing list of House members who have opened campaign accounts for 2022 races, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Fetterhoff received nearly 53.1% of the vote this month as she won a second term in Volusia County’s House District 26.

Tomkow, meanwhile, received 58.8% of the vote as she was re-elected in House District 39 in Polk and Osceola counties.

Mooney received 55% of the vote as he was elected to an open seat in House District 120 in Monroe and Miami-Dade counties.

