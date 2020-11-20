Three more lawmakers tee up 2022 races

Three more state House Republicans have taken the initial step toward running for re-election in 2022 after fending off opponents in the Nov. 3 elections.

Rep. Elizabeth Fetterhoff of DeLand, Rep. Josie Tomkow of Polk City and Rep. Jim Mooney of Islamorada joined a steadily growing list of House members who have opened campaign accounts for 2022 races, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Fetterhoff received nearly 53.1% of the vote this month as she won a second term in Volusia County’s House District 26.

Tomkow, meanwhile, received 58.8% of the vote as she was re-elected in House District 39 in Polk and Osceola counties.

Mooney received 55% of the vote as he was elected to an open seat in House District 120 in Monroe and Miami-Dade counties.