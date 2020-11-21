Florida State football game against Clemson postponed

Florida State University’s football game scheduled for Saturday at noon against Clemson University has been postponed.

The decision to postpone, announced on FSU’s Seminole site, comes after a game conference call Saturday morning in which both team’s medical personnel were unable to agree on moving forward with the game, according to Sports Center.

Breaking: Clemson vs. Florida State has been postponed, the ACC announced. The postponement follows this morning’s game conference call at which time both teams’ medical personnel were unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the game. pic.twitter.com/FEBtl16kLT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 21, 2020

In a statement, Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell said the team will still be hosting Virginia next Saturday. The head coach also said he hopes to play Clemson in December.

“Our first priority is the health of our student-athletes, and I appreciate the protocols that have been put in place by FSU and the ACC to ensure everyone’s health while allowing us to play this season,” Norvell said in a news release. “It’s unfortunate that we will not have the opportunity to compete today, but we hope to be able to play Clemson in December.”

“I am thankful for the support and coordination between our administration, Clemson and the ACC office. Our team will now turn our focus to hosting Virginia next week.”

More details regarding the rescheduled game are expected to be announced at a later date, according to the news release.