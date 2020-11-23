Personnel note: The Southern Group drafts former Senator and Miami son Oscar Braynon

Former Senate Democratic Leader Oscar Braynon is joining the state’s largest lobbying firm.

The Southern Group announced it had hired the fourth-generation Miamian on Monday. He will be based in the firm’s Miami office and assist clients with needs at both the local and state levels of government.

Braynon, who represented Miami-Dade and Broward counties in both the Florida House and Senate for 13 years, began his political career as a Councilman for the City of Miami Gardens.

During the most recent campaign cycle, Braynon was active in helping several candidates win their elections, including the newly installed Mayor of Miami-Dade County, Daniella Levine Cava.

“Senator Braynon is perfectly positioned to connect community and commerce on every level. He understands how government works, why businesses thrive, and the necessary interconnection that allows for the win, win situations,” Miami-Dade County Commissioner Oliver Gilbert said.

“Oscar’s deep knowledge of the politics and personalities of both Miami-Dade and Broward counties deepens our team’s connections and will serve our clients well,” said firm founder and chairman Paul Bradshaw. “We are thrilled to have him join The Southern Group family and look forward to him bringing his experience and passion for South Florida communities.”

In addition to his work as a state and local lawmaker, Braynon is committed to assisting small and minority businesses expand in Miami-Dade and throughout the state. He has also helped out-of-state companies navigate relocations and expansions in South Florida.

At The Southern Group, Braynon will focus primarily on assisting clients in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties. He will also lean on his experience and connections as a leader in the Democratic Party, not just in Florida, but also at the federal level.

“Our firm has always enjoyed working with Oscar in his role as a lawmaker and has often relied on him for his expertise and experience in his district,” Miami managing partner Nelson Diaz said. “We are beyond excited to have him on the team.”

Braynon joins Diaz and partners Edgar Castro and Kate DeLoach in the Miami office.

Braynon has served as a City of Miami Summer Youth Employment Counselor, providing pre-employment training to disadvantaged youth and has volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, Special Olympics, Boys and Girls Clubs of America, 100 Black Men of America, the United Way, and he is a mentor for the 5000 Role Models organization.

He is a proud graduate of Florida State University and member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. Braynon is married to Melissa Fung Braynon, and father to Oscar III, 12, and Brandon, 9.

The Southern Group is one of the top lobbying firms in the state. The firm represents a powerhouse list of clients across dozens of industries and routinely places among the top-3 state-level lobbying firms in quarterly earnings.

The firm has six offices across Florida, and operates in Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina.