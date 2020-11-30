Last Call for 11.30.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

If one word sums up 2020, it’s “pandemic.”

That’s according to Merriam-Webster, which on Monday announced that was its Word of the Year.

“The Greek roots of this word tell a clear story: pan means ‘all’ or ‘every,’ and dēmos means ‘people’; its literal meaning is ‘of all the people.’ The related word epidemic comes from roots that mean ‘on or upon the people.’

“The two words are used in ways that overlap, but in general usage, a pandemic is an epidemic that has escalated to affect a large area and population. The dēmos of these words is also the etymological root of democracy,” the dictionary editors said.

Merriam-Webster’s past Words of the Year encapsulate the events of their time, good or bad.

In 2019, for instance, the Word of the Year was “they,” referring to its use as a gender pronoun; in 2018, it was “justice”; and in 2017, it was “feminism.”

But in recent memory, no other word better describes a year — a close second would be “bailout” in 2008.

Here’s hoping the 2021 Word of the Year is something along the lines of “recovery.”

___

If it weren’t for journalist Julie K. Brown and photojournalist Emily Michot, the world might never have heard about Jeffrey Epstein’s secret plea deal that allowed him to avoid prosecution for sex crimes against underage girls.

On Wednesday, the pair will host a livestream to share how they uncovered the secret plea deal and other aspects of the reporting process for their “Perversion of Justice” series. The two will also discuss the aftermath of their reporting.

The discussion, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. — 9 p.m., is being used as a fundraiser for the First Amendment Foundation, a nonprofit that works to protect and advance the public’s constitutional right to open government by providing education and training, legal aid, and information services.

The event is sponsored by the Miami Herald, Tampa Bay Times, The Florida Times-Union and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel and others, such as Holland & Knight.

Tickets to the discussion start at $25. Registration is online.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 983,370 FL residents (+6,426 since Sunday)

— 15,949 Non-FL residents (+232 since Sunday)

Origin:

— 9,019 Travel related

— 375,727 Contact with a confirmed case

— 10,622 Both

— 588,002 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 54,864 in FL

Deaths:

— 18,834 in FL

Quote of the Day

“No one’s losing their job because of a government dictate. Nobody’s losing their livelihood or their business. That is totally off the table.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, on the possibility of a new lockdown.

Bill Day’s Latest

