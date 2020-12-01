Connect with us

RESET Task Force shares policy recommendations for COVID-19 economic recovery

The task force will provide recommendations to the Florida Legislature. 

A coalition of pro-business groups released a report Monday spotlighting strategies to help Florida’s COVID-19 battered economy rebound.

The executive and legislative policy recommendations are a product of the coalition’s RESET task force, which focused on 10 subject areas ranging from health care and hospitality to legal reform and retail.

The Associated Industries of Florida, Florida Retail Federation, National Federation of Independent Business, and Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association led the task force.

“This report is the culmination of a dedicated group effort to closely examine the coronavirus pandemic’s effect on businesses and industries in our state, thoughtfully discuss the difficulties they have experienced, and carefully craft sensible solutions to the issues impacting Florida’s employers,” said Ed Moore, executive director of the RESET Task Force.

The task force’s acronym, RESET, stands for “Restore Economic Strength through Employment and Tourism.” The group’s final report outlines several key recommendations.

Notably, the task force suggested legal liability and reform issues should be addressed “as quickly as possible.” In the report, the group contends business liabilities amid the pandemic continue to threaten the state’s economic recovery.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has also expressed business liability concerns. Last week, he announced a “Rally at the Restaraunt” road tour intended to spotlight the issue ahead of the 2021 Legislative Session.

The task force also called for the creation of a personal protective equipment (PPE) database. The group suggested the database could include a list of PPE suppliers should demand rise again in the future.

What’s more, the report encourages state leaders to identify funding sources to help cost-share PPE and employer testing.

“The RESET Task Force brought together some of the brightest minds from Florida’s top industries to share first-hand experiences and spark important discussions,” said Scott Shalley, president and CEO of FRF and co-chair of the RESET Task Force. “The result is a comprehensive assessment of the needs of Florida’s business community and a blueprint for tackling top issues and strengthening Florida’s economy.”

Other task force suggestions included a wage classification for “essential workers,” job training programs, and amending Florida’s tax code to “ensure consistency” between online marketplaces and Florida retailers.

The RESET Task Force’s final report can be found online.

The task force was created in April to provide recommendations to the Florida Legislature.

Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

