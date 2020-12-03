Lincoln Project spot slams Kelly Loeffler, David Perdue as Mitch McConnell’s ‘pet Senators’

Fresh off a 2020 cycle that saw the dissident Republicans at the Lincoln Project kneecap the reelection hopes of President Donald Trump, the veteran consultants continue their work to dismantle Trumpism.

The latest venue for that quest is Georgia, where the Lincoln Project contends Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, Republicans in tough runoff challenges, are merely “pet Senators” for the current Senate Majority Leader, Kentucky’s Mitch McConnell.

“You might think this ad is about Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue,” a whisky-voiced male says on the vocal track. “Yeah, they got secret COVID briefings while their stockbrokers cashed in. And yeah, they embraced the crazy conspiracy nuts. But they aren’t really on the ballot.”

Rather, it’s McConnell and the Trump legacy for which the January elections stand as a referendum, the ad contends.

“Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are really running against Mitch McConnell,” the narrator warns. “If Mitch elects his pet Senators, it’s four more years of what we just voted out.”

That dread legacy includes blocked COVID relief and the blocking of Biden nominees, “qualified doctors who could fight this pandemic.”

“Loeffler and Perdue will vote with McConnell every time no matter how much it hurts Georgia,” the narrator laments. “You won’t see McConnell’s name on the ballot. But he’s there.”

“Georgians have a unique opportunity to remind Americans just how little Republicans worry about anything other than their own prospects — political, personal and financial.” said Reed Galen, co-founder of The Lincoln Project. “Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue obeying Mitch McConnell’s agenda mean Americans withstanding another four years of lying, distrust, and failed leadership with him in power.”

The ad will air this week in major Georgia markets such as Albany and Augusta, according to a Wednesday afternoon media release accompanying the creative. However, the group did not say what the budget is for the buy.