Amber Mariano, Michele Rayner ready for 2022 races

Fresh off wins in this year’s elections, Republican Amber Mariano and Democrat Michele Rayner are planning to run again in 2022 for Florida House seats.

Mariano, of Hudson, and Rayner, of St. Petersburg, opened campaign accounts this week as a first step in their re-election bids, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Mariano, who was first elected to the House in 2016, captured 63.4% of the vote as she won another term Nov. 3 in Pasco County’s District 36.

Rayner, meanwhile, won an open seat by defeating three other candidates in the August Democratic primary in House District 70, which is made up of parts of Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota counties.

