Charlie Crist asks for help in thanking health care workers in virtual holiday card

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is asking Pinellas County residents to thank health care workers by participating in a virtual holiday card to be broadcast in late December.

Crist’s Virtual Holiday Card for Health Care Heroes will allow constituents to record holiday greetings for Pinellas health care workers. The videos will be combined and shared with doctors, nurses, longterm care providers and other health care workers across the county in a live, virtual event.

“The holidays are a time for gratitude — gratitude for what we have, gratitude for the challenges we’ve overcome, and gratitude for the people who’ve helped us along the way,” Crist said in a news release. “This year, our nation owes a debt of gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and health care workers who’ve made tremendous sacrifices to save American lives from this pandemic.“

Health care workers have been on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19. In Pinellas, 32,984 residents have tested positive, and 2,882 individuals have been hospitalized from the virus.

Those looking to participate in the virtual card can record a 10 to 15 second video message introducing themselves and where they’re from. The message should address health care workers, and can be general or addressed to a specific family member or friend.

The video messages can be uploaded here by noon on Dec. 16.

“I’ve received countless calls and emails from constituents sharing words of support for our health care heroes over the past nine months,” Crist said. “Those messages inspired me to create a Virtual Holiday Card to share our gratitude — neighbor to neighbor.”