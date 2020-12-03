Connect with us

Headlines Jax

Jacksonville surpasses 45,000 coronavirus infections

Headlines South Florida

Frank Artiles reportedly took credit for boosting third-party candidate in razor-thin SD 37 contest

Headlines

Jacksonville surpasses 45,000 coronavirus infections

The five-county First Coast region has tallied 68,520 COVID-19 cases.

on

Jacksonville has now racked up more than 45,000 cases of coronavirus since the outbreak began in March, according Florida Department of Health data released Thursday.

Duval County now has a total of 45,575 infections, up 606 cases from the previous day. Jacksonville, for the first time in several days, held steady on the number of deaths related to the virus, remaining at 634.

Jacksonville’s positive COVID-19 test rate also appears to have stabilized, at least for the moment. The positivity test rate was 9.56% down from the previous rate of 9.59%. It’s the second day in a row that the positivity rate was below 10%.

The five-county First Coast region had a total of 68,520 infections as of Thursday, up by 917 from the previous day. It’s the biggest single-day increase in cases this week. There were eight new deaths from coronavirus added to the regional tally for a new total of 977.

Clay County recorded the most fatalities in the past day for a total of 154, up from 149. There are now a total of 8,306 cases in Clay, up from 8,195. The positivity rate jumped to 12.57%, an increase from 8.92%

St. Johns County added two new coronavirus fatalities for a total of 99. There are a total of 9,217 cases in St. Johns and a positivity rate of 9.83%, down from the previous day’s rate of 12.66%.

Baker County added a fatality as well for a total of 33 coronavirus deaths. The total case count rose to 2,080 in Baker, up by 17 and the positivity rate climbed to 17.48%, up by about 5.5%.

Nassau County added 51 new cases for a total of 3,342 and no new fatalities, holding steady at 57. The positivity rate showed a notable drop, though, falling from 17.65% to 10.56%.

Across the state, 1,029,030 people have been infected by COVID-19 while 19,112 fatalities have been recorded.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at drewdixonwriting@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Wilton Simpson reaches across the political aisle to name committee chairs