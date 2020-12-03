Barber featured in Ron DeSantis’ reopening message earns spot on Barbers’ Board

Connect with us

John Henry, owner of J Henry's Barber Shop. Image via Twitter/GovRonDeSantis.

John Henry of Ocoee received a four-year appointment Thursday, subject to confirmation.

An Orlando-area barber who stood alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis as the Governor prepared to reopen barbershops and salons received a gubernatorial appointment to the state Barbers’ Board Thursday.

John Henry, an Ocoee resident who has owned and operated J Henry’s Barber Shop in Downtown Orlando since 1991, sat on a panel about reopening barbershops with DeSantis, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, medical professionals and hair stylists in May. The following week, the Governor’s Office featured Henry in its announcement that barbershops could open for business. In his tweet ahead of the video announcement, DeSantis called Henry a friend.

“We are ready to get back to work and make some money,” Henry said. “But getting back to work, we want to be safe, to continue to wear gloves, wear masks, bookmark appointments and continue to keep the community safe. I know everyone is happy to come out and support the barbershop, and we want to continue to keep one thing in mind, safety is always first.”

Henry volunteers with the Orlando City Soccer Historic Preservation Board, the Steve Harvey Dreamers Academy and the City District Board of Directors. He is also a PKZ Partner, working to mentor children in the Parramore community.

The licensed barber of 36 years was also a member of the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force. He earned his barber certificate from the Orlando Barber College.

The members of the Barbers’ Board work with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation to meet its mission to “License efficiently. Regulate fairly,” according to the department website. There are approximately 17,300 licensed Barbers and 4,500 licensed Barbershops in Florida.

The Governor appoints five licensed barbers and two Florida residents who aren’t currently licensed barbers to the board for four-year terms. The board meets approximately four times a year for one to two days, plus teleconferences as necessary.

Henry’s appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

