Mixed drinks to go: Jennifer Bradley files booze delivery bill

After the year Floridians have had, the region’s newest Senator thinks they might need a libation, maybe two.

Sen. Jennifer Bradley of North Central Florida’s Senate District 5, who previously told Florida Politics’ Jacksonville Bold that she was looking to make takeout mixed drinks a permanent option, filed legislation to do just that Friday.

Bradley’s SB 148 would revise current beverage law to allow restaurants to deliver mixed drinks with meals, continuing a practice begun during the pandemic at the direction of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The alcohol delivery would have to be accompanied by food.

If the bill becomes law, it takes effect in July.

Sen. Bradley described herself as “laser-focused on helping our small businesses” when discussing the bill earlier in the fall.

“To that end, and in an effort to support our restaurants [that] have been running on fumes, I plan to file a bill that allows restaurants to permanently serve mixed drinks as a takeout option. It’s been a long year; Floridians should be able to get a cosmo to-go,” Bradley said.

Sen. Bradley is replacing her husband in the office, and he’s replacing her in the spouses’ lounge. Those with long-term memories will remember the former Sen. Bradley’s work on personal liberty issues, particularly his push last year to preempt local bans on front-yard vegetable gardens.

The Bradley bill is the second piece of legislation from a Senate Republican that would enshrine into law an executive order allowing restaurants to sell mixed drinks, beer and wine to-go.

Sen. Jeff Brandes filed a bill last week, and his is somewhat more expansive in that it allows restaurants to sell wine-based drinks and malt-beverages in addition to mixed drinks.

The legislation covers bars or establishments that get more than half of their revenue from food sales. Brandes described his measure as one that has already been tested and approved in the court of public opinion.