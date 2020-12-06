First Coast surpasses 70,000 coronavirus infections

The five-county First Coast region has recorded a total of 70,041 of coronavirus cases since the outbreak began in March. But the number of fatalities in the region started to slow by the end of this week, according to Florida Department of Health data released Saturday.

While the Northeast Florida region has surpassed the 70,000 mark, the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 has eased significantly. At the beginning of the week, there were 937 coronavirus deaths on the First Coast and that figure increased to 980 by the end of the week.

But the majority of that increase came in the beginning of the week as figures jumped from 937 to 977 by Wednesday. Most of those fatalities came in significant jumps in Duval County where the fatality figures increased by 30 in just two days going from 604 on Monday to 634 on Wednesday. But Thursday’s figures released by the state showed no change in Jacksonville’s death figures.

Since then, Duval County has recorded three new fatalities for a total of 637.

Duval County has averaged about 500 new cases each day starting the week at 43,978 and finishing with 46,606.

Other First Coast Counties continue to rack up more infections as well but also slowed in the death count due to coronavirus.

Clay County now has 8,485 infections but hasn’t recorded a fatality in two days since showing 154 Thursday, up from the figure at the beginning of the week which was 148.

St. Johns County showed the same trend after increasing from 96 fatalities at the beginning of the week to 99 two days ago with no new deaths since. St. Johns County now has 9,433 recorded infections.

Baker County recorded one new fatality on the week for a total of 33 with 2,100 total infections.

Nassau County is the only county on the First Coast that had no new fatalities this week attributed to COVID-19 holding steady at 57. The total number of infections in Nassau County now stands at 3,417.

Across Florida there are now 1,049,638 people who’ve been infected with coronavirus while 19,327 people have died from the affliction.