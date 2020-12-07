Steve Simeonidis touts endorsements in bid to repeat as Miami-Dade Democratic Party Chair

Miami-Dade Democratic Party Chair Steve Simeonidis is boasting a bevy of endorsements as he seeks a second bid leading the local party following a disappointing election cycle.

Among the list of lawmakers backing Simeonidis are Sens. Shevrin Jones, Jason Pizzo and Annette Taddeo; Reps. Christopher Benjamin, Kevin Chambliss, Nick Duran, Joe Geller and Mike Grieco; and newly-elected Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Simeonidis is the favorite for the position, as he’s the only candidate currently listed on the party’s website. That could change, as nominations can still be made ahead of Monday’s vote, which will be held virtually.

Simeonidis worked as general counsel for the Miami-Dade Dems before taking over as chairman in Feb. 2019. He replaced Juan Cuba, who resigned as chair in January of that year.

The 33-year-old Simeonidis has also worked as general counsel for the Florida Young Democrats and as president of the Miami-Dade Young Democrats.

This cycle, Democrats lost two congressional contests, a state Senate seat and multiple state House seats in Miami-Dade County, drawing a lot of focus to the party’s performance in the area and Simeonidis’ leadership.

But while Miami-Dade County garnered plenty of attention, Democrats performed poorly across the state, and underachieved broadly in federal races for House and Senate.

That makes it difficult to say whether different leadership could’ve directed Miami-Dade Democrats to greater success, or whether the regional party was brought down by the same forces seen elsewhere in the state and nation.

It wasn’t all bad for Miami-Dade Democrats. While the county mayoral race was technically non-partisan, Levine Cava courted widespread Democratic support and prevailed in the contest against right-leaning Esteban “Steve” Bovo.

Levine Cava is among the individuals backing Simeonidis. Several other local officials are also endorsing Simeonidis. Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, Miami-Dade Clerk of Court Harvey Ruvin and Miami-Dade School Board member Luisa Santos are supporting Simeonidis.

Several commissioners will also back Simeonidis including Eileen Higgins of Miami-Dade County, Ken Russell of Miami, David Richardson of Miami Beach and McKenzie Fleurimond and Michael Joseph of North Miami Beach.

Miami-Dade Republicans will select a new chair on Thursday. Miami-Dade County Commissioner Rene Garcia, a former state Senator, is expected to take over that role.