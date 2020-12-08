Last Call for 12.8.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Sen. Kathleen Passidomo didn’t sugarcoat the state’s short-term fiscal outlook when she addressed attendees at the Florida Chamber of Commerce’s Transportation, Growth & Infrastructure Solution Summit this afternoon.

“We’re going to tighten our belts. We have less revenue,” she said, borrowing a line from Senate President Wilton Simpson.

She added, “We face significant challenges this year. We continue to face the threat of COVID-19. It’s impacting every part of our state — the health of our people, the jobs available to our workers, the ability to get our work done, the overall economy and the revenue collections to support government services.”

But the Naples Republican didn’t linger on the doom and gloom.

To Passidomo, the challenges facing the state — and lawmakers in the 2021 Legislative Session — should be viewed as an opportunity.

“While we have to do more with less, we cannot neglect our state’s infrastructure because infrastructure — housing, transportation and water resources — is important to our state’s long-term prosperity,” she said.

“Despite all the challenges facing the state, Florida remains a top destination for people to move as more and more people move here every day. While that growth can be viewed as a challenge for our infrastructure system, I believe it is an opportunity for our economy to continue to grow and our state to prosper — if we get the policy right.”

Passidomo said some goals outlined in the Florida Chamber’s Florida 2030 road map align with the Legislature’s, specifically increasing affordable housing inventory, but also on transportation and the environment.

“In my view, all these pieces are connected. We have to get our roads right to support our businesses, our housing system right to serve our citizens, and our environment right to keep Florida the place everyone wants to live, work, play, raise a family and to retire,” she concluded.

Positive cases:

— 1,056,065 FL residents (+7,801 since Monday)

— 17,705 Non-FL residents (+184 since Monday)

Origin:

— 9,569 Travel related

— 401,239 Contact with a confirmed case

— 11,640 Both

— 625,816 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 56,607 in FL

Deaths:

— 19,529 in FL

“Even if a legitimate warrant is served, there is no need to enter the home of someone with no history or suspicion of violence with guns drawn.” — Sen. Shevrin Jones, on FDLE raiding former Department of Health data manager Rebekah Jones’ home.

