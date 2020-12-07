Debbie Mucarsel-Powell calls for Ron DeSantis to resign

Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell called for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ resignation Monday morning. A long-time critic of the Governor’s COVID-19 response, she suggested the Governor was actively hindering government transparency in a pandemic.

“By withdrawing critical COVID information from Floridians, Gov. Ron DeSantis has (cost) thousands of lives,” the Miami Democrat tweeted. “DeSantis must resign.”

That came days after a South Florida Sun Sentinel investigation was published that alleged the Governor engaged in months of spin that “suppressed unfavorable facts, dispensed dangerous misinformation, dismissed public health professionals, and promoted the views of scientific dissenters who supported the Governor’s approach to the disease.”

Mucarsel-Powell isn’t exactly on the strongest political footing of her career right now. The freshman Representative lost reelection to a second term in the House last month, losing to Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez. The defeat came two years after she unseated Republican Carlos Curbelo in the swing seat.

This isn’t the first time she’s heavily criticized DeSantis. Early on in the pandemic, she said state officials were responsible for a backlog in testing data and apparent misreporting by the Department of Health on the number of pending test results that existed in Florida at the time.

She also called on the federal government to step in to fix problems dogging Florida’s unemployment claims system.

Some liberal activists in the state have long called for DeSantis to resign over perceived poor response to the pandemic. Florida recently became the third state to report more than a million diagnosed cases of COVID-19; it’s notably also the third most populous state in the union.

DeSantis’ office has yet to acknowledge a sitting member of Congress, albeit an outgoing one, calling for the Governor to step down.

The Republican Governor is up for reelection in 2022. Republicans enjoyed a strong election in November, flipping two Democratic House seats red.