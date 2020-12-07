Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell calls for Ron DeSantis to resign

Federal Headlines

Senator says Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell likely to back COVID-19 relief

Headlines

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell calls for Ron DeSantis to resign

She said information suppression cost thousands of lives.

on

Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell called for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ resignation Monday morning. A long-time critic of the Governor’s COVID-19 response, she suggested the Governor was actively hindering government transparency in a pandemic.

“By withdrawing critical COVID information from Floridians, Gov. Ron DeSantis has (cost) thousands of lives,” the Miami Democrat tweeted. “DeSantis must resign.”

That came days after a South Florida Sun Sentinel investigation was published that alleged the Governor engaged in months of spin that “suppressed unfavorable facts, dispensed dangerous misinformation, dismissed public health professionals, and promoted the views of scientific dissenters who supported the Governor’s approach to the disease.”

Mucarsel-Powell isn’t exactly on the strongest political footing of her career right now. The freshman Representative lost reelection to a second term in the House last month, losing to Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez. The defeat came two years after she unseated Republican Carlos Curbelo in the swing seat.

This isn’t the first time she’s heavily criticized DeSantis. Early on in the pandemic, she said state officials were responsible for a backlog in testing data and apparent misreporting by the Department of Health on the number of pending test results that existed in Florida at the time.

She also called on the federal government to step in to fix problems dogging Florida’s unemployment claims system.

Some liberal activists in the state have long called for DeSantis to resign over perceived poor response to the pandemic. Florida recently became the third state to report more than a million diagnosed cases of COVID-19; it’s notably also the third most populous state in the union.

DeSantis’ office has yet to acknowledge a sitting member of Congress, albeit an outgoing one, calling for the Governor to step down.

The Republican Governor is up for reelection in 2022. Republicans enjoyed a strong election in November, flipping two Democratic House seats red.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. S B ANTHONY

    December 7, 2020 at 10:30 am

    DeSantis should be indicted and prosecuted.

    Reply

  2. Bob

    December 7, 2020 at 10:39 am

    Who cares? She lost and she cried about it. It is horrific that government across the country are trying to restrict an individuals right to make a living. I applaud DeSantis for standing up for our individual right.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.