Bob Woodward, Robert Costa to take on final days of Donald Trump’s presidency

Bob Woodward’s next book finds him in the familiar world of documenting a presidency’s ending.

Woodward is teaming with Washington Post colleague Robert Costa on a book about the waning days of Donald Trump’s administration and on the initial phase of Joe Biden’s presidency. The book does not yet have a title or release date.

In 1976, Woodward and then-fellow Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein collaborated on the best-selling “The Final Days,” what was then an unusually detailed and devastating account of President Richard Nixon as he neared being forced out of office over the Watergate scandal the reporters helped break.

Woodward already has written two best-sellers on Trump, “Fear” and “Rage.”

For the new book, Woodward and Costa will have competition, from other Post reporters. Penguin Press announced Monday that Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, co-authors of the Trump book “A Very Stable Genius,” are writing about his last year in office and his loss to Biden. There is currently no title or release date.

Woodward’s previous book drew plenty of attention for the President’s comments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. In a series of interviews with Woodward, Trump spoke frankly about the dangers posed by the virus — even as he downplayed them publicly — and admitted he had tried to mislead the public.

“You just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed,” Trump said in a Feb. 7 call with Woodward. “And so that’s a very tricky one. That’s a very delicate one. It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flu.”

“This is deadly stuff,” the President repeated for emphasis.

Trump told Woodward on March 19 that he deliberately minimized the danger. “I wanted to always play it down,” the President said.

That book was based in part on 18 interviews that Woodward conducted with Trump between December and July.

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.