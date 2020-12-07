Former NFL player Corey Simon tapped as Volunteer Florida CEO

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday tapped Corey Simon, a former professional football player, to serve as CEO of Volunteer Florida.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Corey Simon to lead our state’s community service efforts as CEO of Volunteer Florida,” DeSantis said in a news release. “He’s been a leader on the football field and in the community and I look forward to the agency’s continued success under his leadership.”

Volunteer Florida, otherwise known as the Florida Commission on Community Service, supports disaster resiliency and advocates for volunteerism in the Sunshine State. The group receives more than $43 million in federal and state funding to sustain the effort.

“Volunteer Florida exists to endorse volunteerism as a solution to critical issues in Florida,” the group’s website says.

Simon, a Broward County native, played football for Florida State University on a scholarship before being selected by the Philadelphia Eagles as the sixth overall pick in the 2000 NFL draft.

After eight NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans, he devoted himself to philanthropy.

Simon created Corey’s Kids, a non-profit that provided mentorship to kids within North Florida’s foster care system. He also partnered with Big Bend Community Based Care, coached high school football at Maclay School in Tallahassee and played an active role at a local church.

The 1999 BCS National Champion, NFL pro-bowler and current Big Bend Pop Warner Football League President holds a Bachelor’s Degree in information studies.

“I’m pretty confident Corey can out bench press any of our agency heads,” DeSantis joked.

Clay Ingram, who once played alongside Simon at FSU, formerly held the position.

Simon said he’s excited for the new challenge and ready to get to work.

“I can’t think of a better way to give back to my home state that has given me some much,” he said. “From fostering volunteerism to leveraging resources and supporting emergency management operations, Volunteer Florida’s mission is near and dear to me.”

The Governor’s announcement can be viewed below.