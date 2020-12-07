Ad Age recognizes The Lincoln Project in 2020 ‘Marketer of the Year’ honors

Discussions about “the selling of the American President” go back at least fifty years, but some political marketers are better than others at the greatest game in American advertising.

According to Ad Age, the group of Never Trumper political pros at the Lincoln Project are among the best in their field.

The advertising journal lauded the Lincolneers Monday with a “marketer of the year” selection, an apt capstone to a year spent savaging President Donald Trump as an unlikely right flank in the coalition that swept Joe Biden to a record-setting victory.

Lincoln Project principals offered their takes via press release Monday, noting the significance of the recognition and promising that the best is yet to come.

“To be included on a list with major brands that are household names is humbling to say the least,” said Rick Wilson, co-founder of The Lincoln Project. “This was completely unexpected and we are delighted and honored to be included.”

“When Rick, Steve, and I founded this organization, we never dared to dream it would become what it became,” added Reed Galen, co-founder of The Lincoln Project. “It is surreal and validating to learn that our team’s hard work has been recognized by such a prestigious entity in the advertising industry.”

“We are grateful to the team at Ad Age for including us in their annual list,” said Steve Schmidt, co-founder of The Lincoln Project. “I am proud of our talented team and what they have accomplished this year. We are just getting started.”

The group has waded into the Georgia Senate runoffs, with fresh creative suggesting that Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue would be nothing more than fronts for Republican caucus leader Sen. Mitch McConnell.

“Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are really running against Mitch McConnell,” the narrator warns. “If Mitch elects his pet Senators, it’s four more years of what we just voted out.”