Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Ad Age recognizes The Lincoln Project in 2020 'Marketer of the Year' honors

2020 Headlines

Federal arm of the Florida Democratic Party — the Democratic Executive Committee of Florida — is broke
Lincoln Project gives Mar-a-Lago something to look at.

2020

Ad Age recognizes The Lincoln Project in 2020 ‘Marketer of the Year’ honors

Award goes to the Never Trump political comms troupe.

on

Discussions about “the selling of the American President” go back at least fifty years, but some political marketers are better than others at the greatest game in American advertising.

According to Ad Age, the group of Never Trumper political pros at the Lincoln Project are among the best in their field.

The advertising journal lauded the Lincolneers Monday with a “marketer of the year” selection, an apt capstone to a year spent savaging President Donald Trump as an unlikely right flank in the coalition that swept Joe Biden to a record-setting victory.

Lincoln Project principals offered their takes via press release Monday, noting the significance of the recognition and promising that the best is yet to come.

“To be included on a list with major brands that are household names is humbling to say the least,” said Rick Wilson, co-founder of The Lincoln Project. “This was completely unexpected and we are delighted and honored to be included.”

“When Rick, Steve, and I founded this organization, we never dared to dream it would become what it became,” added Reed Galen, co-founder of The Lincoln Project. “It is surreal and validating to learn that our team’s hard work has been recognized by such a prestigious entity in the advertising industry.”

“We are grateful to the team at Ad Age for including us in their annual list,” said Steve Schmidt, co-founder of The Lincoln Project. “I am proud of our talented team and what they have accomplished this year. We are just getting started.”

The group has waded into the Georgia Senate runoffs, with fresh creative suggesting that Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue would be nothing more than fronts for Republican caucus leader Sen. Mitch McConnell.

Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are really running against Mitch McConnell,” the narrator warns. “If Mitch elects his pet Senators, it’s four more years of what we just voted out.”

In this article:, , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.