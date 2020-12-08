Jason Pizzo bill sets up discipline for veterinarians who fail to report signs of animal abuse

Sen. Jason Pizzo, a Miami Democrat, is once again backing a bill requiring vets and vet technicians to report signs of animal cruelty to law enforcement or animal control officers.

Pizzo pushed a similar bill during the 2020 Session. The measure moved through two committees before dying in the Rules Committee. A bipartisan companion bill in the House was also withdrawn.

Ahead of the 2021 Legislative Session, Pizzo is reintroducing the measure (SB 216), which is dubbed “Allie’s Law.”

The legislation is named after a Boston terrier from Orlando that survived abuse. Dave Heine, who adopted Allie and took care of her following that abuse, passed away last month.

The bill states veterinarians can face professional consequences for “[f]ailing to report suspected animal cruelty to the proper authorities.” Failure to do so could result in anything from reprimand to a fine to a suspension or revocation of the vet’s license.

Current law states a vet “may” report animal abuse violations to law enforcement without consent of the pet’s owner. Pizzo’s bill states a vet “must” do so.

The measure also sets up a new section of Florida Statutes to further explain those requirements.

That subsection applies to veterinarians who have “a veterinarian/client/patient relationship with the animal.” It also applies to vet techs who are “employed by an animal treatment provider or any other employee of the animal treatment provider, if the animal is a current patient of the animal treatment provider with whom the technician or employee is employed.”

If one of those individuals make a “good faith report” regarding signs of potential abuse, they “shall be held harmless from criminal liability, civil liability, professional disciplinary action, and employer retaliation.”

That section has caused a stir in the past with opponents of the legislation. But Pizzo says it’s not meant to add any new criminal liability. Rather, the legislation simply speaks to existing instances under the law — albeit incredibly rare instances — where a vet could be prosecuted, almost as a conspirator to the abuse itself.

“The state would have the burden of proving that you knew about it and didn’t report it,” Pizzo explained, describing the way the law is currently set up. “They’d have to find that you, like, took notes saying, ‘This animal has been abused and I’m not going to tell anyone.'”

Pizzo said even a scenario such as that would be hard to prosecute under current law. Pizzo said his aim isn’t to make that any easier. Instead, he is seeking to provide immunity for such a prosecution if a vet or animal treatment provider makes a “good faith report” regarding the suspected abuse.

The South Florida Senator is also backing another bill (SB 218) shielding those reports from public records requests. Pizzo said that portion of the law is aimed at protecting vets and animal treatment providers from retaliations for filing such a report.

SB 216 would go into effect on July 1, 2021, if successful. The separate bill on public records requests would kick in on the same date if approved.