Darren Soto to chair Future Forum Caucus

The caucus represents the interests of Americas younger adults.

Congressional Democrats’ Future Forum Caucus leadership will remain centered in Central Florida.

Democratic Rep. Darren Soto of Kissimmee was elected Tuesday to chair the caucus for the 117th Congress.

He’ll succeed Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Winter Park, who held that post for the 116th Congress, which is just now concluding. She will remain as chair emeritus of the group.

Soto’s office also announced Tuesday that he was elected as the Congressional Hispanic Caucus whip for the 117th Congress.

The Future Forum Caucus is made up of young Democratic members of the House of Representatives who advocate for issues and opportunities important to millennials and Generation Z.

Soto was just reelected to a third term in Congress.

“Young Americans have proven that they have the power to make a difference,” he said in a news release. “From record voter turnout in the 2020 election to ongoing protests against racial injustice, young people in our country are making their voices heard, and Congress is listening.”

He said he intends to lead “a group of vibrant young Members of Congress who will amplify the needs of millennials and Generation Z.”

“Together, with a Democratic House Majority and a Biden-Harris Administration, we will work to engage our youth in the democratic process, now and for the future,” Soto added.

He pledged to focus on advancing racial equality, building an inclusive economy, fighting the climate crisis, improving educational opportunities, and reforming America’s health care and immigration systems.

Future Forum was founded in 2015 by Rep. Eric Swalwell of California. In the past five years, Future Forum members have met with young Americans in over more than 50 cities to discuss pressing issues such as climate change, student loan debt, and gun violence. The caucus now has nearly 50 members.

The caucus will be vice-chaired by Reps. Colin Allred of Texas and Haley Stevens of Michigan.

As Hispanic Caucus Whip, Soto, who is the first Florida Congressman of Puerto Rican descent, will be responsible for coordinating all vote gathering activities among caucus Members and presenting the caucus’s positions to leadership in both parties.

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

