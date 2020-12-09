Charlie Crist calls for state, federal investigations into COVID-19 deaths at Freedom Square

U.S. Representative Charlie Crist is calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to investigate deaths at a Seminole nursing home within Crist’s district.

Crist, who represents Florida’s 13th Congressional District, outlines a series of negligent and abusive actions at the Freedom Square longterm care facility highlighted in a Tampa Bay Times investigation. The mismanagement led to 40 deaths at the facility related to a massive COVID-19 outbreak there in the Spring.

The Times’ investigation includes numerous interviews with Freedom Square staff and family members who lost loved ones as well as a review of lawsuits and emails. The result is a scathing expose documenting the facility’s failure to secure adequate personal protective equipment, its lack of communication with family members, its ongoing admission of new patients from hospitals who had not been tested and its delayed notification to the Florida Department of Health regarding its problems.

“The mismanagement and negligence uncovered by the Tampa Bay Time’s reporting is quite frankly unforgivable,” Crist said in a statement. “Freedom Square was entrusted with caring for our most vulnerable. Reckless failure to take even the most basic precautions to protect residents and staff from the global pandemic aided and abetted the virus as it exacted one of the most ghastly death tolls in the state.”

In his letter, addressed to DeSantis, Crist calls for a full investigation and prosecution if details in the Times investigation are confirmed.

“Additionally, I request that you consider ordering a separate investigation into the clearly inadequate regulation and oversight of Florida’s longterm care facilities that once again led to the senseless and – I would argue – preventable deaths of Floridians who live or recover in our longterm care facilities,” Crist wrote.

Crist laments that neither of the warnings in his previous two letters to DeSantis or his administration appear to have been taken under advisement. Crist sent a letter on June 8 requesting a detailed COVID-19 testing plan for longterm care facilities and cited the “unacceptably high” death toll at Freedom Square. On Aug. 12 Crist sent another letter to Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration “flagging insufficient personal protective equipment for longterm care facility staff that was putting them and the residents under their care at risk.”

In all, the letter makes three requests: A full scale investigation of the Freedom Square outbreak, prosecution of any wrong doing at that facility and to “take an honest look at why Florida cannot seem to get longterm care regulation and oversight right.”

“The families of those who have lost loved ones deserve nothing less than a full accounting of what went wrong and full accountability for those responsible,” Crist said in a statement releasing the letter. “Going forward we must also raise our expectations for longterm care facilities in our state. This issue will not be solved overnight, and I will carry the fight for higher standards and increased oversight for longterm care facilities into the new (Joe) Biden administration under HHS Secretary-designate Xavier Becerra.”

The Times piece is troubling. Family members who lost loved ones to the outbreak describe a horrifying experience in which communication with staff about the conditions at the facility or the status of their family members was lacking, if present at all, and where residents themselves were reporting chaotic conditions and a lack of communication about their own care.

Employees interviewed described management that threatened staff members who were “spreading rumors” about COVID-19 at the facility and communication with them that failed to warn of an outbreak already unfolding.

They also described conditions at the facility where staff members moved back and forth between units and hallways, eradicating what few precautions had been taken to prevent the virus from spreading.

Calls to Freedom Square for comment were not immediately returned to Florida Politics’, but in the Times article, Freedom Square Executive Director Michael Mason offered a statement, though he declined to answer specific questions.

“Ou residents’ and staff’s health is, and always has been, our No. 1 priority. We are fully committed to the health and well-being of everyone in our community — employees and residents alike,” Mason said. “We will continue to do all in our power to keep and maintain a safe and healthy environment here at Freedom Square.”

Mason told the Times there would be no further communication, citing an ongoing investigation. He did not say who was investigating.