Ashley Moody files brief supporting Texas suit seeking to invalidate election results

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody joined an amicus brief with the Supreme Court supporting a Texas lawsuit challenging four states’ election results.

The Republican Cabinet member released a statement on the decision that didn’t speak to the argument presented. Rather, Moody suggested the high court needed to address concerns for the sake of democracy.

“The integrity and resolution of the 2020 election is of paramount performance,” Moody said. “The United States Supreme Court should weigh the legal arguments of the Texas motion and all pending matters so that Americans can be assured the election was fairly reviewed and decided.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a suit demanding election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin be invalidated. Democrat Joe Biden won all four states, earning a total 62 electoral votes. Invalidating the results would cut Biden’s tally to 244 electoral votes, short of the 270 required to win the race for President, which would then toss the decision on a victor to Congress.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed he won the election, and he joined a challenge of Pennsylvania results. Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani has made arguments to Republican legislators in the battleground states that widespread fraud tainted the election results, though courts have rejected any claims.

A total of 17 states filed an amicus brief in support of the suit, including Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and West Virginia. All of those states were won by Trump.

The brief states there’s a national interest in the outcome of those elections because “President and Vice President of the United States are the only elected officials who represent all the voters in the nation.”

Many allegations cited by Trump supporters have been recanted or debunked.

Florida joined the amicus brief Wednesday shortly after the final certified results of the election were officially filed and a day after the so-called “safe harbor” deadline for challenging state results. Paxton’s suit was filed on Tuesday, the safe harbor deadline.

Wednesday also marks 36 days since Election Day. That marks an historic time frame, as it was the same point at which Vice President Al Gore in 2000 conceded that year’s election to Republican George W. Bush. That came after Florida’s vote came under scrutiny and a statewide recount of its votes for President was conducted. Bush won the state’s electoral votes after winning Florida by 537 votes.

Biden won Georgia by 12,670 votes, Wisconsin by 20,682, Pennsylvania by 61,660 and Michigan by 154,188 votes.