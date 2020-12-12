Gov. DeSantis appoints Travis Cummings, Jim Waldman, Glen Gilzean to ethics commission

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed former Reps. Travis Cummings and Jim Waldman as well as Central Florida Urban League President and CEO Glen Gilzean to the Florida Commission on Ethics.

The Florida Commission on Ethics “functions as an independent commission responsible for investigating and issuing public reports on complaints of breach of the public trust by public officers and employees,” their website says.

Cummings, whose eight-year stint in the House ended this year, is The Bailey Group’s Vice President of Benefits. His public service background also includes time as the Clay County Commission Chairman and Orange Park Mayor. While in the House, Cummings served his last two year as Appropriations Committee Chairman

Cummings holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Valdosta State University and a master of business administration from the University of North Florida.

Gilzean works as the Central Florida Urban League’s President and CEO. Notably, he was named the 2019 Orlando Business Journal CEO of the Year. Previously, Gilzean was vice president of Step Up For Students, the organization that administers most school choice scholarships in Florida. He also served on the Pinellas County School Board and Florida A&M University Board of Trustees.

The Ocoee resident holds a bachelor’s degree in biomedical sciences and a master’s degree in entrepreneurship from the University of South Florida.

Waldman, a former lawmaker, works at Everglades College as an attorney and general counsel. Prior to that, he served as Coconut Creek Mayor and eight years in the Florida House.

The Pompano Beach resident has volunteered with the American Red Cross, Florida League of Cities, Friends of Israel Defense Forces, Juvenile Diabetes Foundation and the Jewish Federation of Broward County.

Waldman has an undergraduate degree in business administration from the University of Florida and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University.

The Governor’s appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

If confirmed, they will serve two-year terms.