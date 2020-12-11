Florida Poly launches partnership with Brazilian university to expand data science, business analytics

Florida Polytechnic University in Lakeland is partnering with a Brazilian university on data science and business analytics projects, the school announced Friday.

Florida Poly signed a memorandum of understanding with Centro Universitário Facens that aims to expand both schools’ technological and economic success.

While the initial partnership will focus on data science and business analytics, the partnership could expand into other STEM areas.

“It’s an important opportunity because Facens is positioned as a smart campus and they have great programs,” said Shahram Taj, chair of the Department of Data Science and Business Analytics at Florida Poly and a collaboration leader. “It opens up opportunities for joint research, not only among faculty, but among graduate students and undergraduates from both universities.”

Facens leaders also are eager to see the partnership flourish.

“I am thrilled to join forces with my colleagues at Florida Polytechnic University and establish a solid research collaboration between our organizations,” said Regiane Relva Romano, Facens director and special advisor to Brazil’s Ministry of Science, Technology, Innovation and Communication.

Taj, Romano, and the other leaders in the effort are hopeful the partnership eventually includes grant funding for research that could impact Brazilian, American and other nations’ economies.

“Florida Poly was designed for the creation of jobs and boosting the economy locally, regionally, and beyond,” said Mustapha Achoubane, associate director of international relations at Florida Poly. “You can create significant economic relationships through academic institutions and research in terms of having all faculty and students be the catalyst for the economic engine.”

The memorandum of understanding will be in effect for at least the next three years.

“Facens is constantly seeking to bring the best in education to its students, promoting events, extracurricular activities, training, and initiatives so that its students have the necessary professional skills to allow them to stand out in the job market,” said Facens’ Dean Paulo Carvalho. “Our institution proudly counts on the excellence of Florida Polytechnic University as a partner for student and professor exchanges, as well as applied research programs.”