Gov. DeSantis appoints Lisa Scott-Founds to Florida Film and Entertainment Advisory Council

Gov. DeSantis appoints Lisa Scott-Founds to Florida Film and Entertainment Advisory Council

The advisory council was established in 1999.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed Lisa Scott-Founds to the Florida Film and Entertainment Advisory Council.

The council advises the Department of Economic Opportunity and the Florida Office of Film & Entertainment on “industry insight and expertise related to developing, marketing, promoting and providing services to Florida’s entertainment industry,” the council’s website says.

Scott-Founds is the president and CEO of Winterfest. She’s also the executive producer of the Winterfest Boat Parade.

The event bills itself as “The World’s Most Watched Boat Parade,” the news release said. It was also named one of the Top 20 Best Parades in the World by the International Festival and Events Association.

Outside of work, Scott-Founds volunteers with the International Swimming Hall of Fame, Symphony of the Americas, Junior Achievement Circle of Wise Women, Leadership Florida and the Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce.

She holds an undergraduate degree in communications from Florida State University and was named Fort Lauderdale’s 2011 Citizen of the Year.

The Florida Film and Entertainment Advisory Council was established in 1999. It consists of 17 members – five appointed by the Senate President, five appointed by the House Speaker and seven appointed by the Governor.

The Film Commissioner and representatives of Enterprise Florida, CareerSource Florida and VISIT FLORIDA serve as nonvoting members of the Council.

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

