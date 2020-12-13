‘Disappointed’ Donald Trump blasts Bill Barr over handling of Joe Biden issues

President Donald Trump, on the Fox News Channel Sunday, said he was “disappointed” in his Attorney General.

The President, interviewed the day before by Brian Kilmeade of Fox and Friends, bashed Bill Barr for not pointing out an active federal investigation on Hunter Biden before the November election.

“Who isn’t disappointed,” Trump said. “Joe Biden lied on the debate stage. He said there’s ‘nothing happening, nothing happening.’ Bill Barr should have stepped up.”

Trump contrasted Barr unfavorably to Robert Mueller in the same interview.

“Say what you want about Robert Mueller,” Trump said of the former special counsel who took a critical look at alleged Russian interference in the 2016 campaign.

“When Buzzfeed put out a phony article,” Trump added, “Bob Mueller stepped out and said that article was a phony. And then it was ultimately proven, no collusion. After two years, no collusion.”

Buzzfeed had reported that Trump directed a subordinate to lie to Congress, a story Mueller debunked.

“Bill Barr should have done the same thing,” Trump advised. “He had the obligation to set the record straight.”

Interestingly in light of Trump’s own children potentially receiving legal scrutiny in the coming months and years, the President changed his tone on Hunter Biden, the President-elect’s son under scrutiny for various foreign business deals and what are being called “tax issues.”

“I don’t want to see anything bad happen to Hunter Biden,” Trump said. “Whatever it is, the facts are the facts. I purposely stay out of it.”

The President, though he may “purposely stay out of it” now, made an issue of Hunter Biden and the “Biden crime family” being as “corrupt as Hell” in various rallies, including in Florida, ahead of the election last month.

“The Bidens got rich while America got robbed,” Trump told a crowd at The Villages in October.

“The Biden family is a criminal enterprise. They sort of make Hillary Clinton look like amateur hour,” he told a crowd in Ocala in the same timeframe.