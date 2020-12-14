Connect with us

Corona Economics Headlines

Gas prices in Florida drop slightly in past week

Corona Economics

Virus wrecks budgets in red, blue states
(Photo via Community News.)

Corona Economics

Gas prices in Florida drop slightly in past week

Excitement over coronavirus vaccine calms, sparking respite in rising gas prices.

on

After hitting a two-month average high of $2.16 per gallon across the state, prices at the pump simmered down in the past week, falling slightly, according to AAA Florida Auto Club data released Monday.

Gas prices dipped about 2 cents from last week in the latest price analysis. Prices at the pump jumped about 13 cents the previous week due to optimism about the vaccine for coronavirus. But excitement in the markets has calmed since the initial announcements about the vaccine some two weeks ago.

The additional vaccine roll out and additional companies expected to also provide a vaccine could generate an upward swing in costs for fuel in the coming weeks.

“It was a relatively uneventful week in the fuel market. Oil prices held relatively steady, but that could change this week,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA Florida spokesperson. “The FDA’s approval of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine could help promote higher oil prices, due to its potential of helping fuel demand eventually rebound in 2021.

“However, the optimism would have to overpower current conditions. The rising cases of coronavirus has caused lockdowns in various cities, and the lowest gasoline demand figures since the spring,” Jenkins said.

Fears about the pandemic caused a sharp drop in gas prices shortly after the outbreak set in in March. Some prices began to rebound in late summer, but a resurgence in the pandemic caused prices at the pump to stall.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Florida now stands at $2.14. That’s about 14 cents more than a month ago but still 34 cents less than a year ago.

The most expensive gas in Florida could be found in West Palm Beach at $2.26 per gallon on average. Ocala and Vero Beach tied for the second most expensive gas in the state at $2.17.

The cheapest gas was being sold in Punta Gorda at $2.01. Tallahassee and Jacksonville were tied for second cheapest fuel costs in Florida at $2.08 per gallon.

Florida fell below the national average price for gasoline, which was $2.16 per gallon the past week. In the two previous weeks with the spikes in fuel costs, Florida had nearly drawn even with the national cost.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at drewdixonwriting@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

How much is being shipped? Your questions about vaccine distribution, answered