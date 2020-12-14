Connect with us

2020/2022 Headlines

Civil Rights heavy-hitters back Cynthia Moore Chestnut's Democratic Party run

2020/2022 Headlines

Lois Frankel, Lori Berman panel members debate 'defund the police' slogan
Cynthia Moore Chestnut

2020/2022

Civil Rights heavy-hitters back Cynthia Moore Chestnut’s Democratic Party run

Among 18 endorsements: Al Lawson, Aramis Ayala, Ben Crump, LaVon Bracy.

on

A couple of generations of Black political and Civil Rights leaders in Florida ranging from Rep. Al Lawson to Aramis Ayala and from Ben Crump to LaVon Bracy are coming to bat for Cynthia Moore Chestnut‘s effort to be elected the next chair of the Florida Democratic Party.

Chestnut’s campaign on Monday announced its first full slate of endorsements, including Lawson, the congressman from Tallahassee; Crump, the Civil Rights lawyer whose been prominent in many of the key Black Lives Matters cases; Ayala, the first African American State Attorney in Florida; and Bracy, the church leader and Civil Rights icon from Orlando who is mother of Sen. Randolph Bracy.

Others include Reps. Michele Rayner-Goolsby and Yvonne Hayes Hinson, former Sen. Tony Hill, former Mayor and first Black female Mayor of Tallahassee Dorothy Inman Johnson, Tallahassee Mayor Pro Tem Dianne Willliams Cox, activists Angela Rye, LJ Holloway, the Rev. Randolph Bracy Jr. [LaVon Bracy’s husband,] community Activist and retired educator Valerie Brandt-Wilson, Gainesville City Commissioner Gail Johnson, Former Haverhill City Councilman Daniel Sohn, Alachua County School Board member Tina Certain, and State Committee Members Dr. Joyce Blake, Rick Perry, Marcie Stefan, and Michelle Wilger.

Chestnut is competing  for the opening seat to chair the Florida Democratic Party with former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz, Democratic Environmental Caucus of Florida President Janelle Christensen, and former Democratic National Committee member Nikki Barnes. Current Chair Terrie Rizzo has decided not to seat another term, and an election will take place in early 2021 to replace her.

“My mentor, Cynthia Chestnut, is a proven leader with experience in Florida politics from grassroots to elected office at every level of government in the state,” Rye stated in a news release issued by Chestnut’s campaign. “She has also served as the Alachua County Democratic Party Chair. There is nobody who cares more about the community with a demonstrated track record for rolling up her sleeves and working on the issues from every side.”

Chestnut announced her candidacy Dec. 7 with what she calls her Re-Energize, Reclaim, Recruit platform, which,  she said, will bring a needed restructuring to FDP.

Chestnut is the first Black woman to be elected to the Gainesville City Commission, Mayor-Commissioner of Gainesville, the state House of Representatives from Alachua, Marion, and Putnam counties, and the first Black woman elected to the Alachua County Commission.

“Dr. Chestnut is a trailblazing leader,” Rayner-Goolsby said in the news release. “In Dr. Chestnut, we have an authentic voice for all Floridians, who understands the power of the people. She has been breaking barriers all her life, but has always made sure to uplift others with her.”

“My role as State Committeewoman and President of the Democratc Hispanic Caucus of Florida Alachua County have enabled me to work closely with Dr. Chestnut in her role as chair of the Alachua County DEC. She is a proven leader and organizer,” Stefan said. “Dr. Cynthia Moore Chestnut is a trailblazer and a fighter for marginalized communities. A proven leader, and a lifelong Democrat who has risen through the ranks with hard work and perseverance.”

“Rep. Chestnut is no stranger to getting things done. Under Dr. Chestnut’s Leadership, I’ve watched the impossible become possible more times than I can count,” Sohn said.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

How much is being shipped? Your questions about vaccine distribution, answered