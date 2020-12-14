Wilton Simpson tests positive for COVID-19

Senate President Wilton Simpson has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Florida’s Electoral College vote Monday.

The Trilby Republican, officially tapped last month to lead the Florida Senate the next two years, wrote Gov. Ron DeSantis a letter Monday morning notifying him of the result.

“As a result of this positive test, it is with great regret that I inform you I will not be able to attend today’s meeting of Florida’s Presidential Electors,” Simpson wrote. “It was a great honor to be selected to serve our state in this historic capacity, and I was very much looking forward to casting my vote for President Trump and Vice President Pence. The Senate is honored to host the meeting of Florida’s Presidential Electors in our chamber, and my staff remains available to assist as needed.”

Florida has 29 electors who will cast the state’s votes for President and Vice President Monday afternoon on the Senate floor. In advance of the election, the Republican Party of Florida submitted a slate of electors to the Division of Elections that includes some prominent elected officials, but also significant donors to Republican campaigns in the state. Electors will cast votes on Florida’s behalf after Trump won the presidential election in Florida even as he lost nationwide.

Simpson was also scheduled to host a pre-Session briefing with reporters Tuesday morning, a holiday tradition.

“We are sorry to miss this chance to catch up with everyone before the holidays, and look forward to seeing you all in the new year,” said Katie Betta, a spokeswoman for the Senate President.

RPOF Chair Joe Gruters gets to select replacements for the vote, including two other members who have canceled for non-COVID-related reasons. Gruters told Florida Politics there is a list of alternates who will be in Tallahassee, but those replacements won’t be named until the college convenes.

___

Florida Politics reporter Jacob Ogles contributed to this report.