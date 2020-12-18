House Appropriations Committee, subcommittee assignments announced

House Speaker Chris Sprowls announced committee assignments for the next two Legislative Sessions on Thursday, revealing which Representatives will sit on the powerful Appropriations Committee and its subcommittees.

The Speaker announced his leadership team last month, which included 11 committee chairs.

Among them was Panama City Rep. Jay Trumbull, who was selected to chair the full appropriations committee. Sprowls selected Dover Rep. Lawrence McClure as vice chair.

Filling out the committee are Republican Reps. Bryan Avila, Colleen Burton, Brad Drake, Randy Fine, Erin Grall, Michael Grant, Blaise Ingoglia, Chris Latvala, Tom Leek, Ralph Massullo, Daniel Perez, Scott Plakon, Rene Plasencia, Paul Renner, Rick Roth, Cyndi Stevenson, Josie Tomkow and Jayer Williamson.

Democrats on the panel include Reps. Ramon Alexander, James Bush, Ben Diamond, Bobby DuBose, Nicholas Duran, Joe Geller, Evan Jenne, Anika Omphroy, Matt Willhite and Patricia Williams.

Tomkow and Republican Rep. James Buchanan will serve as chair and vice chair of the Agriculture & Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee with Republican Reps. Adam Botana, Chuck Brannan, Demi Busatta Cabrera, Chuck Clemons, Tom Fabricio, McClure, Roth and Stevenson. Democratic Reps. Kevin Chambliss, Omari Hardy, Daisy Morales, Allison Tant and Omphroy round it out.

The Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee will be chaired by Avila with Rep. Clay Yarborough serving as vice chair. The pair will be joined by Republican Reps. Thad Altman, Webster Barnaby, Joe Harding, Will Robinson, Michelle Salzman, Tyler Sirois, John Snyder and Dana Trabulsy and Democratic Reps. Kamia Brown, Fentrice Driskell, Kelly Skidmore, Carlos Smith and Duran.

Reps. Plasencia and Amber Mariano take the No. 1 and No. 2 spots on the Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee. Joining them on the committee are Republican Reps. Fred Hawkins, Patt Maney, Alex Rizo, Anthony Rodriguez, Bob Rommel, Jason Shoaf, Kaylee Tuck and Ardian Zika as well as Democratic Reps. Michael Grieco, Dotie Joseph, Travaris McCurdy, Angie Nixon and Geraldine Thompson.

The Infrastructure & Tourism Appropriations Subcommittee will be led by Williamson with Rommel serving as vice chair.

Republicans on the committee include Reps. Melony Bell, Linda Chaney, Chip LaMarca, Fiona McFarland, Jim Mooney, Jenna Persons, Drake and Plasencia. The Democratic members are Reps. Kristen Arrington, Joseph Casello, Dan Daley, Dianne Hart and David Silvers.

Plakon will lead the Justice Appropriations Subcommittee and Rep. Michael Caruso takes the vice chair spot.

They will work alongside Republican Reps. Mike Beltran, Cord Byrd, Nick DiCeglie, Juan Fernandez-Barquin, Sam Garrison, Tommy Gregory, Lauren Melo and Anthony Sabatini. Democratic Reps. Christopher Benjamin, Tracie Davis, Michael Gottlieb, Andrew Learned and Michele Rayner are also on board.

The PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee will be chaired by Fine with Bell serving as vice chair. Membership includes Republican Reps. Vance Aloupis, Alex Andrade, Elizabeth Fetterhoff, Brett Hage, Stan McClain, Spencer Roach, David Smith and Keith Truenow as well as Democratic Reps. Robin Bartleman, Susan Valdés, Bush, Willhite and Williams.

And finally, Stevenson was selected to chair the State Administration & Technology Appropriations Subcommittee. Rep. Randy Maggard will serve as vice chair.

The rest of the seats go to Republican Reps. David Borrero, Wyman Duggan, Jason Fischer, Mike Giallombardo, Sam Killebrew, Traci Koster, Toby Overdorf and Jackie Toledo and Democratic Reps. Joy Goff-Marcil, Yvonne Hinson, Christine Hunschofsky, Felicia Robinson and Marie Woodson.