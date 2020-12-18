Ron ‘DeGrinch?’ Political infighting killed Capitol’s annual Christmas tree presentation

The feud between Gov. Ron DeSantis and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is turning into one hell of a pissing match. Only this time, it’s turning into a bah humbug sort of affair.

Instead of celebrating Christmas and carrying on with traditions at a time when everyone needs extra joy, not less, DeSantis’ delicate sensibilities are keeping festivities, well, not festive at all.

DeSantis snubbed Fried, the only statewide elected Democrat and a member of the Florida Cabinet whether he likes it or not, earlier this month by refusing to participate in a traditional Christmas celebration.

Every year, largely under the Department of Agriculture’s leadership, each Cabinet member and the Governor are presented Christmas trees for displays in their respective lobbies. The presentation is typically a festive affair, with the entirety of the Tallahassee press corps on hand to document a feel good event meant to share holiday greetings with Florida residents.

This year’s celebration was meant to be a little different. Fried’s office, according to sources familiar with the situation, tried to plan the event outdoors this year to keep attendees safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Christmas tree presentation, in which Florida’s First Lady traditionally adorns the tree for the Governor’s Office with an ornament, was supposed to have happened last week before the monthly Cabinet meeting.

It didn’t.

Why? Because DeSantis’ office declined to participate. So too did Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis’ office was the only of the four member cabinet to agree to participate with Fried’s office for the event.

It is no secret that Fried and Patronis, despite their opposing political affiliations, have a good working relationship. The same cannot be said for Fried’s relationship with Moody, and definitely not for DeSantis.

It begs the question: Is Fried’s rumored bid for Governor against DeSantis in 2022 (and her ongoing willingness to criticize him in public) turning Christmas into a Grinch-like affair? Imagine Whoville, without a joyful Cindy Lou Who.

The holidays are a time for celebration, reflection, gratitude and good will. They are not a time for partisan feuds to get in the way of some much needed cheer. The state needs a Buddy, not a Hans Gruber (yes, Die Hard IS a Christmas movie.)

Fried, through her office’s staff, set aside their differences with the Governor and other Cabinet members by moving full steam ahead with the Christmas tree presentation celebration. Emails were sent, on two different occasions, to make it happen.

But DeSantis’ office chose to sit this one out. The only reason that makes any sense is that DeSantis just didn’t want to participate in anything with Fried’s fingerprints on it.

If the Governor’s Office tries to pivot by arguing they were concerned about hosting an in-person event amid the ongoing pandemic, be sure to take that for the phooey it is. DeSantis has participated in any number of in-person events and balks at those who say he shouldn’t.

And even IF that had been the case, a simple email stating so would have sufficed. Instead, according to sources close to Fried’s office, it was radio silence. The cold shoulder.

How petty does one need to be to reject spreading holiday cheer in favor of holding a grudge?

And it’s not only holiday cheer being victimized because the Governor can’t play nice in the sandbox long enough for a photo op. It also robbed a local business of some free press.

All of the members received their trees from a tree farm just outside Tallahassee that has provided them for the past two years. But Bavarian Tree Farm lost what it thought would have been some much needed free press at a time when COVID-19 is wreaking havoc on small businesses. We thought you cared about small businesses, Governor.

It’s not like this is the first time either. Earlier this month, DeSantis failed to extend an invite to Fried to the annual Hanukkah party. Fried is the only statewide elected Jewish official. If anyone should have been invited, it most definitely should have been the one who actively, and proudly, celebrates Hanukkah.