Minimum wage to raise 9 cents Jan. 1 ahead of September bump to $10

Why Rick Scott said no to COVID-19 relief

Minimum wage to raise 9 cents Jan. 1 ahead of September bump to $10

The new wage will be $8.65.

Florida’s minimum wage will inch up to $8.65 on Jan. 1 before jumping to $10 on Sept. 30.

The minimum wage has been $8.56 this year but will increase nine cents in January because of a 2004 constitutional amendment that tied increases to cost-of-living changes.

The minimum wage for tipped workers will be $5.63 an hour as of Jan. 1.

The overall minimum wage, however, will accelerate in September because of a constitutional amendment that was approved last month to eventually set the wage at $15 an hour.

The wage will go to $10 on Sept. 30 and incrementally increase each year until reaching $15 on Sept. 30, 2026.

Republished with permission from The News Service of Florida.

2 Comments

  1. Sonja Fitch

    December 22, 2020 at 4:26 am

    This is just more goptrump death cult bs! Yo Morgan 2026. Maybe better than 0! But Fing 7 damn pennies per hour ! IF You get to work 40 hours for 5 days = Fing $2.80 per week! Fing $2.80 per week! Wow ain’t that $2.80 per week Special!

  2. Sonja Fitch

    December 22, 2020 at 4:30 am

    Excuse me .09 cents per hour for 40 per 5 days = $3.60 per week! Fing $3.60 per week! Be sure and get one of them their tax exempt 3 Martini Businesses Lunches! This is pathetic ! Even with the damn economic burden of the Desantis trumpvirus! This is bs! Raise the minimum wage now!

