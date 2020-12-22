As 2020 closes, medical groups thank health care workers for battling ‘unprecedented’ year

Leaders at the Florida Hospital Association (FHA) and Florida Medical Association (FMA) are offering their thanks to Florida’s frontline health care workers as an overwhelming 2020 comes to a close.

“On behalf of the Florida Hospital Association and the Florida Medical Association, thank you,” reads a joint open letter from the two organizations.

“Health care professionals like you have tirelessly served our state over the past nine months responding to an unprecedented public health crisis and coming together in extraordinary ways to help your communities. Thank you for your sacrifice, compassion and selflessness throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. You all are true health care heroes.”

FHA President and CEO Mary Mayhew and FMA CEO Tim Stapleton signed the letter. Mayhew previously served as the state’s Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary.

The groups also touched on the recent rollout of vaccines to treat the virus, though they note those vaccines are not yet widely available enough to put an end to the pandemic.

“Together, we must now work to educate our communities on the importance of getting vaccinated in hopes of overcoming this virus,” the leaders write.

“This will require trust in the COVID-19 vaccination process. As health care professionals, your dedication to serve goes far beyond the four walls of your hospital. Your valued leadership and trusted voice have been a vital resource to communicate with the public throughout this pandemic. Now that the vaccine is available and being distributed to frontline workers, we encourage you to get the COVID-19 vaccine and share your experience with members of your community.”

The virus has continued to spread throughout the state, though hasn’t yet caused the devastating impact seen in the summer. Still, with the Christmas holiday approaching, health care workers are likely in for a challenging few months until the vaccine is widely available.

“As the leading health associations for the state, we are here to support you as you continue to adapt, respond and care for patients in your communities,” the letter closes. “Thank you for your commitment to improving the health and safety of all Floridians.”