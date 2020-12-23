‘Put the troops first’: Why Rick Scott turned down the virus vaccine

Citing a need to “put the troops first,” a U.S. Senator from Florida vowed Wednesday that his staff and he would hold off on taking a COVID-19 vaccine from the Capitol Attending Physician.

Sen. Rick Scott, in a statement from his Senate office, urged that more vulnerable populations be prioritized.

“I’m incredibly proud of the hard work by so many Americans that led to the development and distribution of the coronavirus vaccines this month. As we turn the corner on this pandemic, the priority must be to make sure the elderly and at-risk populations, as well as our healthcare workers, have access to the vaccine first.” Scott asserted.

“My staff and I will wait to get the vaccine at the appropriate time determined by our personal physicians. I’ve asked that my office’s allotment be given to vulnerable populations that need the vaccine most. I served in the Navy and I learned that it’s always important for leaders to put the troops first.”

Scott had his own bout with COVID-19 in November, suggesting he would have the antibodies, but the moment allows him optics that contrast with another Florida Senator who took the vax jab.

Sen. Marco Rubio received the vaccine over the weekend. Rubio, who is 49 years old and exhibits no apparent comorbidities, was criticized for getting the shot ahead of people in high risk categories.

While Scott’s Senate colleague has been vaccinated for the novel coronavirus, his successor as Governor is, like the Senator, holding off for now.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday told reporters that “jumping the line” to get the shot before others in his demographic cohort was not “justifiable.”

“It makes no sense for someone that’s 42 to jump ahead of someone that is 70 years old,” DeSantis contended. “You can look at the data on this, it’s very clear. I want to make sure that if there’s one dose here in Pensacola left for this week, I want it to go to an elderly. I don’t want it to go to me.”