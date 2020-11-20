Rick Scott tests positive for COVID-19

Connect with us

Florida officials add 9K COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths
Senator had quarantined for nearly a week before testing positive.

U.S. Senator Rick Scott revealed Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19. Scott turns 68-years-old on Dec. 1.

“After several negative tests, I learned I was positive for COVID-19 this AM. I’m feeling good & experiencing very mild symptoms. I’ll be working from home until it’s safe for me to return to DC. I remind everyone to be careful & do the right things to protect yourselves & others,” Scott tweeted Friday morning.

The Senator offered advice: “Wear a mask. Socially distance. Quarantine if you come in contact with someone positive like I did. We will beat this together, but we all must be responsible. I want to thank all the incredible health care workers who are working around the clock to care for patients.”

The Senator, prior to announcing his positive test, had been in quarantine for nearly a week.

Last Saturday morning, Scott tweeted that he interacted with someone who tested positive on Friday night.

He was in Cumming, Georgia on Friday afternoon for a rally on behalf of Senate colleagues David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

Scott, who recently assumed leadership of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, wore a mask for most of the event, except when he was speaking, but the event had nothing to do with the quarantine. Scott said he tested positive after he returned to the Sunshine State after the event in Forsyth County.

Even as he waited out his quarantine, he remained positive, including upbeat language about Florida being “open for business,” despite spiraling rates of transmission suggesting a new and dangerous wave of COVID-19 transmission.

Appearing on the Fox Business Network Tuesday morning, Scott contended that Florida “absolutely” would be “open for business” even as the state and the country struggle through a third wave of the pandemic.

“We’re open for business. We’re going to do this safely. We’re wearing our masks, social distancing,” Scott told host Stuart Varney. “We’re quarantining like I am because I was around someone who tested positive. That’s going on in our state.”

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

  1. S B ANTHONY

    November 20, 2020 at 9:41 am

    Rick “Super Spreader” Scott. Let’s see how many people at the maskless GA event get sick now and die.

    Reply

  2. Edward Freeman

    November 20, 2020 at 10:03 am

    Poor Covid-19. I hope it chooses a better host next time.

    Reply

  3. Frankie M.

    November 20, 2020 at 10:33 am

    I’m pretty sure Desantis has the coco too. Haven’t seen that dude in awhile. But I could be wrong. Maybe he’s just bunkering down with his benefactor, licking his wounds, and plotting how to commit retroactive electoral fraud.

    Reply

