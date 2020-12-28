Donald Trump plans 11th hour Georgia rally for Sens. David Perdue, Kelly Loeffler

On the eve of Election Day in the Georgia runoffs, and just two days before his own fate is certified by Congress, President Donald Trump plans to rally.

Trump will headline an event Monday Jan. 4 for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, his second event in the state since his defeat in the November election.

The rally will be held at 7 PM at the Dalton Regional Airport. Gates open for entry four hours before that.

The President has been here before despite not being able to carry the state, an indication of the high stakes.

If Democrats take the seats, it’s a 50/50 chamber with incoming Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tiebreaker vote if needed. However, the President’s frustrations with Republicans for distancing themselves from his continued challenges of the Presidential election have boiled over, suggesting his rallying for the Senators may just be a platform for his personal grievances.

That was the case the last time Trump came to the state.

In Valdosta, Trump kept discussing the allegedly “rigged election.”

“They cheated, and they rigged our Presidential election, but we’ll still win it,” the President vowed.

However, he did issue a GOTV call, in his way.

“If you don’t vote,” the President said, “the socialists and communists win.”

The event continues a trend of events from the outgoing and incoming administrations both.

Vice President Mike Pence was in Georgia earlier this month, rallying for the “last line of defense” for President Donald Trump‘s achievements.

Biden was also in the state recently, noting that the Democratic challengers would be likely to “say yes” to his reform agenda.

“I need two Senators who are going to get things done, not get in the way,” Biden said Tuesday in Atlanta. “Two Senators who fight for progress, not get in the way. Two Senators ready to say yes, not the word no.”

VP-elect Harris, in the now-familiar setting of a socially-distanced, stay-in-your-cars-and-honk event, made the urgent case to Georgians to flip their Senate seats blue and give her the gavel in case of a need for a tiebreaker vote.