Joe Henderson: Fred Piccolo a little late in deleting his Twitter account

Twitter’s founding in 2006 may not have been the sign of a looming apocalypse, but we can’t rule it out. Originally designed to send mass text messages via cell phone to a large group of friends, Twitter today can be a 280-character weapon of mass dysfunction.

(See Trump, @realDonald.)

Pushing “send” at the wrong time has wrecked careers, or brought a heaping helping of social scorn.

Just ask Fred Piccolo.

He is the Communications Director for Gov. Ron DeSantis and had a Twitter account renowned for its snark and venom. Last Thursday, as you probably know by now, he took issue with a Reuters Pictures editor who created a thread sharing photos of loss from COVID-19.

“I’m wondering since 99% (of) Covid patients survive shouldn’t you have 99 photos of survivors for every one fatality? Otherwise you’re just trying to create a narrative that is not reality,” Piccolo tweeted.

That tweet was time-stamped at 4 a.m., according to WLRN reporter Danny Rivero.

What is it they say happens after midnight?

Oh yeah, nothing good. Piccolo received enormous negative blowback, because, well, that’s the Twitterverse. He deserved every bit of it because if you’re going to play in that sandbox you’d better be prepared for the consequences.

Anyway, Piccolo deleted his Twitter account shortly thereafter. He said he planned to do that anyway.

He made the right call, but his timing was a little off. A better time to do that would have been before he sent the fateful tweet.

Used properly, Twitter is a great way to keep a step ahead of events. Think about it: Nearly every major news story over the last decade broke first on Twitter.

But when you’re in a position of influence and you tweet something stupid, at best you’re just asking for trouble. At worst you’re cleaning out your desk before the close of business.

What was wrong with Piccolo’s tweet?

Oh, just about everything.

Ask friends and family members of those killed by COVID-19 what Thanksgiving and Christmas were like this year. Check out the children who will grow up with only one parent because of that monster virus.

You say 99% survive COVID-19?

Well, what will their futures be like? What parting gifts did the virus leave them?

Diminished lung function? Heart problems?

Joint pain? Loss of taste and smell? Memory issues?

Piccolo joined the Governor’s team in July, replacing Helen Aguirre Ferré.

DeSantis’ once sky-high approval numbers had tanked, largely over his handling of COVID-19. Piccolo’s expertise in social media was considered a major plus.

Upon starting the job, he also said this about pandemic: “The story that Florida can tell here is a relatively good one. But there is no good news here. Any death is tragic.”

Yep.

Any death is tragic, and Florida has had far too many of them because of this virus. However, Republican messaging too often has downplayed the impact and ongoing threat. Piccolo’s since-deleted tweet won’t help change that narrative.

Saying otherwise, to use his words, is trying to create a narrative that is not reality.