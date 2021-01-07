Last Call for 1.7.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

A trio of prominent Florida business leaders on Thursday condemned the pro-Donald Trump mob that raided the Capitol yesterday, calling their actions “shameful and unpatriotic.”

In a joint statement, Florida Council of 100 Chair Syd Kitson, Vice Chair Eric Silagy and President Bob Ward said the scene Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol tarnished the United States’ historic and noble record of peaceful presidential transitions.

“We have been greatly blessed that our forefathers entrusted to us a system of government that is embraced in a Constitution so carefully crafted that we avoid the disruptive and violent history of political change seen elsewhere in the world. At the core of our nation’s values are the principles of free speech, peaceful assembly, and the right to have a voice in the running of our government through a lawfully elected representative democracy,” they wrote.

“All Americans have the right for their voice to be heard, but once yesterday’s demonstrators pushed their way across police barriers and into our nation’s Capitol, they became unlawful, anti-democracy rioters. Their actions were shameful and unpatriotic.”

The three men then called on Americans to reject political violence and for elected officials to think before they speak.

“We must also expect and demand more from our elected ‘leaders.’ Words matter, leadership matters and those who are entrusted to represent us have a solemn obligation, a duty, to put the country and our democracy over all else,” the statement reads.

The Florida Council of 100 includes executives from many of the state’s largest business interests — Kitson is CEO of the Kitson & Partners real estate company, Silagy is president and CEO of Florida Power & Light Company, and Ward has decades of experience in state government across several agencies and boards.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 1,404,374 FL residents (+19,334 since Wednesday)

— 25,348 Non-FL residents (+482 since Wednesday)

Origin:

— 11,688 Travel related

— 525,560 Contact with a confirmed case

— 15,161 Both

— 851,965 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 64,704 in FL

Deaths:

— 22,817 in FL

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“As surely as history, in the future, will punish those who engaged in such anarchy and criminal behavior, our nation will use all appropriate tools of law enforcement and justice to seek their prosecution and punishment now.” — U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe, announcing he will prosecute any Floridians in his district who took part in Wednesday’s assault on the U.S. Capitol.

