Personnel note: Alberto Moscoso, Aly Coleman join On 3 Public Relations

New year, new crew for On 3 Public Relations, which welcomed two new hires this week.

On3PR founder and president Christina Johnson announced Wednesday that former Florida Department of Health Communications Director Alberto Moscoso and former Department of Children and Families Deputy Communications Director Aly Coleman have both joined the full-service communications firm as vice presidents of accounts.

They join account coordinator Katie Householder as part of the woman-owned and woman-certified firm, now celebrating its 13th anniversary.

“Alberto and Aly have honed their skills in public relations and communications while excelling for years in extremely challenging public service roles,” Johnson said.

“They bring a deep appreciation for the importance of speedy, accurate and deliberate messaging along with a wealth of knowledge gained through extensive close coordination with local, state and federal leaders. Their unique skillsets will make a welcome addition to the On3PR team of professionals.”

Moscoso worked as the comms director for DOH from 2019 through late last year. Before joining the Health Department, he was the communications director at the Florida Division of Emergency Management and a press secretary for the Florida Department of Corrections.

Moscoso was also a combat aviator in the U.S. Army National Guard from 2009 to 2016. He earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees in international affairs from Florida State University.

“On3PR is an acclaimed leader in the field of public relations and have ably demonstrated their abilities time and again across a diverse field of clients,” he said. “I am incredibly excited for the opportunity to join this widely recognized award-winning team in developing top-tier solutions.”

Coleman had worked for DCF since 2019 and previously served as communications director for Volunteer Florida, a state agency that promotes disaster resiliency and advocates for volunteerism. Before taking on those roles, she was an account coordinator at a Florida public relations firm. She is a 2017 graduate of Florida State University with a dual degree in political science and public relations.

“On3PR is a well-known organization in the public relations field, recognized for providing outstanding service and high-quality deliverables,” Coleman said. “I am thrilled to be joining the team and look forward to continue pursuing my passion for communications while helping our clients achieve their public relations goals.”

On3PR provides internal and external communication strategies to clientele ranging from grassroots coalitions, industry associations, and statewide political campaigns, to Fortune 500 companies.