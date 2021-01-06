Personnel note: Jamie Champion Mongiovi tapped as AARP Florida communications manager

AARP Florida announced Wednesday that it is bringing on Jamie Champion Mongiovi as its new communications manager.

Mongiovi comes to AARP Florida from the Office of Financial Regulation, where she has served as communications director since 2014. She previously held positions at Core Message, a leading public relations firm in Tallahassee and at the Florida Department of Education, where she rose through the ranks to become an agency spokesperson.

“Jamie brings formidable talents as a communications strategist to our team, and we are delighted to welcome her to the new role,” said AARP Florida state director Jeff Johnson said. “Just as important, her own experiences as a family caregiver prepare her to equip and fight for our members on some of the most important opportunities and challenges they face.”

Mongiovi is a graduate of Florida State University, where she earned an undergraduate degree in international affairs with a concentration in political science. She lives in Tallahassee with her husband, Joe, and their 15-month-old son.

She succeeds Dave Bruns, who is retiring Friday. Bruns had served as communications manager for the AARP Florida state office since 2005.

In her new role, Mongiovi will oversee AARP messaging in a broad range of communications channels, working across paid, earned, social and digital media and within AARP’s publications to equip and fight for older Floridians.

Mongiovi, a lifelong Floridian, will lead a team of five staff and one social media consultant. She also will serve as a member of the AARP Florida management team.

Her first day at AARP is Monday.

AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans age 50-plus to choose how they live as they age. It has more than 2.8 million members and about 5,900 volunteers in Florida, and nearly 38 million members and 60,000 volunteers nationwide.