Connect with us

Headlines Vaccine

Ron DeSantis to Tucker Carlson: 'I don't seek validation by the media'

2020/2022 Headlines

Donald Trump turns up heat on Mike Pence ahead of presidential election certification
Ron DeSantis. Image via Fox News Channel.

Headlines

Ron DeSantis to Tucker Carlson: ‘I don’t seek validation by the media’

A heated exchange between the Governor and a CNN reporter Monday dragged Florida back into the national spotlight.

on

Florida is under the national spotlight after long lines and struggling registration systems put a black stain on the opening days of the vaccine rollout.

But Gov. Ron DeSantis stands by his decision to let local county health departments and hospitals lead vaccine distributions rather than let the state dictate the rollout process. And on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, the Governor spoke more broadly about the criticism that has come his way throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m happy for the criticism because, you know what, I don’t seek validation by the media. What I seek is supporting the citizens of my state,” DeSantis said. “I can tell you, as this pandemic has warn on, the number of times someone has come up to me with tears in their eyes saying, ‘If it wasn’t for you, my kid would not be in school and I would not have my job. Thank you.’ That is why I’m in this job.”

Fox News has frequently pitted the Governor’s response against that of New York’s Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, frequently siding with DeSantis while other media sides with Cuomo. Florida has had 6.4% of its residents test positive while 5.4% of New Yorkers have. But only 103 Floridians compared to 158 New Yorkers have died per 100,000 residents.

Despite the criticism, DeSantis says he’s staying the course, which has been to reopen schools and resist mask mandates or implementing new lockdowns, even as the White House Coronavirus Task Force recommends it. Additionally, the Governor has taken a hardline approach against protests and proposed a controversial bill for the coming Legislative Session that would grant protections to law enforcement officers and dissuade violent protests.

“People have opportunities in Florida, they’re seeing that, people are coming here for greener pastures, and yes, we take law and order very seriously, we want to protect our citizens’ safety,” he said. “We’re obviously not going to tolerate a Minneapolis situation.”

During a Monday afternoon press conference, a CNN reporter pressed DeSantis on the rocky vaccine rollout, which led to a testy exchange as the Governor cut her off as she insisted on expanding her question. Carlson questioned whether DeSantis would receive better treatment from CNN if the Governor had a brother who was an anchor on the network, alluding to Cuomo’s brother Chris Cuomo.

“If ifs and buts were candy and nuts, every day would be Christmas,” DeSantis said. “But I think it’s pretty clear, some of these networks, they have agendas. They’re doing narratives. They’re not trying to report facts anymore. It’s all about spinning whatever narrative they think can get ratings, and that’s just the reality of the situation.”

DeSantis has been floated as a possible 2024 Republican presidential nominee. Carlson danced around that possibility, suggesting people are moving to Florida because they think DeSantis could become the nominee.

“Tucker, I can tell you I’m pretty confident I’ll be the Governor nominee in 2022 here in Florida,” the Governor said, “so we look forward to running that race.”

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Rob

    January 5, 2021 at 9:29 pm

    Based.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Debuting today: The Winter 2021 edition of INFLUENCE Magazine