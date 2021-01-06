Connect with us

Headlines Presidential

10 Florida Representatives poised to vote against Joe Biden's electoral win

Headlines Presidential

Congress set to confirm Joe Biden’s electoral win over Donald Trump
Reps. Kat Cammack, Byron Donalds, Matt Gaetz, Scott Franklin, Brian Mast, Bill Posey, John Rutherford, Greg Steube, Michael Waltz, Dan Webster.

Headlines

10 Florida Representatives poised to vote against Joe Biden’s electoral win

Congress meets today to certify the Electoral College results.

on

At least 10 Florida Representative signaled they will challenge some states’ slates of electors today. The potential exists that a majority of Florida’s Congressional members could side with baseless and debunked claims.

Nevertheless, it appears a foregone conclusion Congress will accept and certify Electoral College results that show Democrat Joe Biden defeating President Donald Trump 306-232.

A joint statement came out Wednesday morning signed by 37 GOP House members, including Florida Republicans Scott Franklin, Bill Posey, John Rutherford, Greg Steube, Michael Waltz and Dan Webster.

“We understand that our support of objections in the joint session may not be sustained by a majority of both houses of Congress,” the statement reads. “Our oath, nonetheless, is to ‘support and defend the Constitution of the United States,’ and to ‘bear true faith and allegiance to the same.’ Taking this action today will not undermine our beleaguered institutions, as some critics charge, but rather reinforce and defend them.”

The Trump legal team’s claims have been rejected in more than 50 court losses. There has been no evidence presented of widespread or orchestrated voter fraud. But the statement suggests it’s still critical to raise those concerns in the halls of Congress. Members also noted Democrats in the House objected to Electoral College results showing wins for President Trump in 2017 and for President George W. Bush  in 2001 and 2005.

Conversa_728x90

“Our support of objections will not diminish the value of the vote of any individual citizen, but rather protect that value, by ensuring the Constitution is followed and by restoring the confidence of all Americans that the rule of law will be upheld today, and our elections in the future will remain secured,” the statement reads.

Most of the members signing onto that statement also joined an amicus brief last month supporting a Texas lawsuit that aimed to toss slates of electors from four states Biden won. The Supreme Court ultimately rejected the case.

A total of 11 Florida members ultimately signed onto that brief, including two no longer in Congress. Franklin replaced Rep. Spano, and on Monday released a statement making clear he will challenge Biden’s win.

Not every Representative who signed onto that brief will necessarily vote against certifying the election; the statement Monday marked the first public stance from Webster saying he would do so. But several have made clear they will fight for Trump’s second term until the last gasp.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Panhandle Republican, has been part of negotiations on how challenges today will be heard. He has routinely appeared on conservative outlets like Fox News stressing the importance of challenging results. “Criticism can make elections better,” he told Fox News on Tuesday.

Earlier in the week, he similarly offered more provocative comments on the nature of the challenge.

“We aren’t going back to the old Republican party,” he said. “We’re not going back to losing politely with Mitt Romney … I’m a Donald Trump Republican.” The comments referred to former GOP Presidential nominee-turned-Republican Senator who has drawn scorn from Trump supporters.

Newly minted Reps. Kat Cammack, from Gainesville, and Byron Donalds, from Naples, both say they intend to challenge the election results. Donalds in particular has focused attention on how Pennsylvania ran its election, including implementing more mail-in voting ability during the pandemic without winning approval for changes from the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

Additionally, Rep. Brian Mast, a Stuart Republican who opted not to sign onto the animus brief in December, announced he will challenge the results in Congress. His concern, he said, was that House leadership rejected calls to independently investigate claims of voter fraud.

“Millions of Americans have important questions about voter fraud, but Congress refuses to conduct an investigation,” Mast said. “It’s clear that Congress only intends to act when it will hurt President Trump, and I will not go along with this farce.”

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Debuting today: The Winter 2021 edition of INFLUENCE Magazine