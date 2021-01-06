Connect with us

Federal Headlines

Chuck Schumer Georgia election remarks foreshadow a new dawn as Majority Leader

Federal Headlines

Rick Scott likely to join challenge of Pennsylvania electors for Joe Biden
Image via AP.

Federal

Chuck Schumer Georgia election remarks foreshadow a new dawn as Majority Leader

Jon Ossoff’s race hasn’t been called, but Schumer is welcoming him nonetheless.

on

In advance of any clear results of the second U.S. Senate election in the Georgia runoffs, Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer welcomed both Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff to the Senate Wednesday morning — sounding as if Democrats have won control.

By almost all conclusions, Warnock has won, defeating Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler by more than 50,000 votes. The race between Ossoff and Republican Sen. David Perdue was too close to call late Wednesday morning, with Ossoff holding a lead of less than 20,000 votes, with more than that still being counted.

Should Ossoff’s lead hold, which most expect it to, the Senate would be split 50-50 and Democrats would gain control by virtue of Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris having the tie-breaking vote. That most likely would lead to Schumer, the New York Democrat, becoming Senate Majority Leader, taking the gavel from Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Kentucky Republican.

In a press conference shortly before noon Wednesday in the U.S. Capitol, Schumer made it sound like a done deal.

“I’m so proud of both their campaigns and so exited to welcome them to the United States Senate,” Schumer said Wednesday morning of Warnock and Ossoff. “It couldn’t come at a better moment.”

He said a Democratic-controlled Senate would work swiftly to get more coronavirus aid, particularly more direct money to individuals by revisiting plans to provide $2,000 stimulus checks.

“It is one of the first things we want to do once our new Senators are seated,” Schumer said, declining to offer further details.

Beyond that, he looked forward to the time he sees when, “obviously with Democratic control, the ability of Joe Biden to move nominations forward will be easier. The calendar I haven’t begun to look at yet.”

He declined to say whether a Democratic-led Senate would abolish filibusters and other rules that check the power of the party in power. He said Democrats would sit down as a caucus and discuss the best ways to get things done.

Schumer said he has not yet talked with McConnell about the Georgia election results, or of his anticipation of them swapping roles as Minority Leader and Majority Leader.

“I look forward to sitting down with Leader McConnell. We have a lot of things to discuss. We first have to wait until the races are certified and the new Senators are here and Vice President Harris is in the chair before we can put anything in place,” Schumer said. “But certainly we’ll have to talk.”

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Ron Ogden

    January 6, 2021 at 1:01 pm

    All hail the Maduro of the Beltway. To look forward to this party turning our once proud, free and prosperous nation into the Venezuela of North America is nearly more than can be borne.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Debuting today: The Winter 2021 edition of INFLUENCE Magazine