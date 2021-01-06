CDR Health opening new testing site in Tallahassee

Testing company CDR Health announced it would open a new location in Tallahassee on Thursday.

The new facility will be the first privately owned COVID-19 testing site in the state capital and will offer walk-in testing without the need for appointments.

The site is located at 1981 Capital Circle NE. The company will hold a grand opening for the site on Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

In celebration of the grand opening, CDR Health is offering free antigen tests to its first 100 patients, as well as 25% off all testing for the rest of the month.

The location will be open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Testing options include 15-minute rapid antigen tests and 24-hour PCR testing, as well as strep throat, flu, and RSV testing.

The event announcement noted that attendees must wear masks and social distancing guidelines will be observed. Free masks will be given out while supplies last.

“CDR Health was established to help shoulder the ongoing stresses of COVID-19 testing. We are expedient and accurate so you can be positive you’re negative as quickly as possible,” CDR Health CEO Tina Vidal-Duart said.

“It is our goal to give people a much-needed break by offering convenient hours of operation, no lines or necessary appointments, and a streamlined patient portal for check-in and access to results.”

CDR has been providing PCR, antibody and antigen COVID-19 test kits, laboratory services, test site logistics and management, medical supplies and PPE to state and local governments since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company operates testing sites across Florida.