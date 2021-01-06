Florida Delegation universally condemns violence in Capitol

Florida Congressmen universally condemned violence in the U.S. Capitol.

Protesters in Washington, D.C. objecting to today’s scheduled certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump. But even those House members who said they would join in objection to electors from several Biden states said the protests seen in Washington, D.C. are unacceptable.

Sen. Marco Rubio strongly called on Trump to restore order: “There is nothing patriotic about what is occurring on Capitol Hill. This is 3rd world style anti-American anarchy. Mr. President Donald Trump, the men and women of law enforcement, are under assault. It is crucial you help restore order by sending resources to assist the police and ask those doing this to stand down.”

Sen. Rick Scott tweeted: “Thank you to the Capitol Police officers who protect us and our institutions every day. And thank you to all law enforcement working to keep people safe in DC. Everyone has a right to peacefully protest. No one has a right to commit violence. What happened today at the Capitol is disgraceful and un-American. It is not what our country stands for.”

Rep. Brian Mast, a Stuart Republican, tweeted: “Attacking our Capitol and the selfless law enforcement officers defending it is as unpatriotic and appalling as it gets. The people who are doing that must stop so we can return to our democratic process!”

Rep. Darren Soto, an Orlando Democrat, tweeted: “I was in the House Chamber. Then we were on lockdown, then evacuated and now we are safe. We remain steadfast in our resolve to defend our democracy today. This was a historically dangerous attack on our democracy incited by the violent rhetoric of a treacherous President. We will protect your vote, uphold our Constitution and certify the election of Pres-elect Biden.”

Rep. Val Demings, an Orlando Democrat, tweeted: “A mob storming the U.S. Capitol to overturn an election. A coup in progress. A dark day for America. But this is what they always wanted. Don’t let them deny it. They will lose. We will not be intimidated. Democracy will win. ‘Stand back and stand by?’ ‘Stop the steal?’ We have a criminal president who has incited violence. He wanted this. Our country cannot heal until he and his spineless enablers are held criminally accountable for their actions. Justice demands it.”

Rep. Kathy Castor, a Tampa Democrat, tweeted: “It’s entirely outrageous that the defeated president is egging on racist White supremacists for violent action, disrupting a peaceful transfer of power. Have no doubt: Joe Biden will be sworn in as President in 2 weeks.”

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, a Miami Republican, tweeted: “We must protect and revere law our enforcement officers who put their lives on the line each day for our safety. While peaceful protests are an integral part of our democracy, lawlessness and violence are NOT acceptable.”

Rep. John Rutherford, a Jacksonville Republican, tweeted: “The lawlessness taking place here in our nation’s capital is unacceptable and un-American. You cannot say you stand for law and order and then act this way. Pray for our law enforcement as they secure the area and keep us safe.”

Rep. Byron Donalds, a Naples Republican, tweeted: “Americans have the right to peacefully protest & demand their government works for them — that doesn’t mean we resort to violence. Rule of law must stand during our nation’s brightest & darkest hours & that includes right now. We are better than this. There is no place for anarchy.”

Rep. Kat Cammack, a Gainesville Republican, tweeted: “Everyone outside the U.S. Capitol Building needs to calm down. We are a Republic of laws, but attacking our law enforcement is not an example of peaceful assembly. We are locked in the House Chamber. They have suspended debate. We have just been briefed the Capitol has been breached. They are asking us to put on masks for tear gas. Violence has no place in our politics. This needs to stop now! Protesters have broken into the Capitol Building. My colleagues and I are safe and following the instructions of Capitol Police and security authorities.”

Rep. Dan Webster, a Clermont Republican, tweeted: “Thank you Capitol Police for protecting Congress. Attacks on law enforcement doing their jobs is wrong. Protesting is a constitutional right, but violence is wrong.”

Rep. Michael Waltz, a St. Augustine Republican, tweeted: “This is not who we are as a people or as a country. This is wrong and condemnable. God bless the Capitol police and keep them safe.”

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, a Miami Republican, tweeted: “This lawlessness is abhorrent and disgusting. This is not who we are as a nation and does not represent our values. All engaging in violence must be apprehended and punished. I pray for the safety of our Capitol Police who are working tirelessly to ensure everyone is kept safe.”

Rep. Gus Bilirakis, a Clearwater Republican, issued a statement: “My staff has been told to shelter in place for their safety, and I am watching the scene at the Capitol unfold. While I support the Constitutionally-protected right for peaceful protest, some of the images I am seeing on the news do not constitute a peaceful demonstration. These unruly behaviors are completely unacceptable and place law enforcement and countless individuals in harm’s way.”

Rep. Vern Buchanan, a Sarasota Republican, tweeted: “What’s happening now in the U.S. Capitol is sickening and unacceptable. Guns drawn inside the House chamber and reports of shots fired and one woman in critical condition make this a dark day in the history of our nation.”

Rep. Ted Deutch, a Boca Raton Democrat, tweeted: “This is a violent insurrection. An attempted coup by Trump supporters at his encouragement. They’re attacking the building that represents our democracy and threatening those who work in it. History will remember this dark day as a seditious attack by Americans against America. Everyone keeps saying, ‘There are only 14 days until Trump leaves office.’ He told us he wouldn’t commit to a peaceful transfer of power. Today confirms that he meant it. Think about what he could do over the next 14 days. Trump must shut this down or be removed from office.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz retweeted a message from the President calling for law and order and tweeted: “Remain Peaceful!”

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Sunrise Democrat, tweeted to Trump: “This is how we make America great? Violence, storming the Capitol, attempting to block your duly elected successor by encouraging armed insurrection? The blood spilled today is on your hands. Tell your supporters to STAND DOWN.”

Rep. Neal Dunn, a Panhandle Republican, tweeted: “The violent behavior we’re currently seeing is abhorrent and unacceptable. Our Constitution protects the right to peacefully assemble; however, it does not excuse breaking into the Capitol or assaulting law enforcement officers. I absolutely do not condone the behavior of the protestors who have breached security and broken the law. While I will still contest the electoral college results today, I will do so in a peaceful and lawful way. Thank you to the Capitol Police and other law enforcement who have worked to protect me, my colleagues, and the Hill staff. Your selflessness and courage are invaluable.”

Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, a Miami Republican, tweeted: “While I am in Miami recovering from COVID-19, I’m deeply troubled by what is happening in Washington. I am praying for the safety of my colleagues & our law enforcement. There is absolutely no place for violence and rioting in the U.S. Capitol!”

Charlie Crist, a Tampa Democrat, Rep., a Tampa Democrat, tweeted : “The 25th Amendment allows for the removal of a President. It’s time to remove the President.”