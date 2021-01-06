Joe Biden pleads with Donald Trump to demand end to Capitol ‘siege’

As rioters swarmed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, pausing the certification of his election, the President-elect made pleas for calm and order.

“Enough is enough is enough,” he said, at the end of brief remarks that addressed a day of violence and civil calamity that seemed unimaginable before the current era.

“I call on President [Donald] Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege.”

President-elect Joe Biden said “at this hour, our democracy’s under unprecedented assault like nothing we’ve seen in modern times.”

Biden described an “assault” on Congress, and “on the rule of law, like few times we’ve ever seen it.”

“The scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect a true America, do not represent who we are. What we’re seeing are small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent. It’s disorder. It’s chaos. It borders on sedition. And it must end now.”

“The words of a President matter,” Biden said, noting they can “inspire” or “incite.”

“President Trump, step up,” Biden said.

“It’s not a protest, it’s insurrection,” Biden said.

An insurrection that borders on sedition, he added, lamenting that “our nation, so long the beacon of light for democracy, has come to such a dark moment.”

“At this hour, our democracy is under unprecedented assault, unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times. An assault on the citadel of liberty: the Capitol itself. An assault on the people’s representatives and the Capitol Hill police…and the rule of law,” Biden noted.

The President-elect attempted to project optimism, saying that “America is so much better than what we’ve seen today.”

But as the Capitol Complex continued to be besieged as night fell and a curfew loomed in Washington D.C., it was clear that what’s been seen today won’t soon be forgotten.

For his part, Trump offered counterprogramming as Biden spoke, including at least a rhetorical understanding of the dire situation.

“I know your pain. I know your hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election. Everyone knows it, especially the other side. You have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order.”

Some may believe these words are too little, too late, however.