Florida’s Republican leaders denounce protesters’ siege on Capitol Hill

As chaos continues in the U.S. Capitol amid clashes with President Donald Trump‘s supporters and police, officials in Florida, members of the President’s own party, denounced violence and rioting.

Protesters backing the President breached the Capitol on Wednesday in violent clashes with police that forced a delay in the constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden’s victory in the November election.

Multiple reports have surfaced that armed guards have drawn their guns while dealing with the breach, and CNN is reporting that a woman was shot in the chest and is in critical condition. Both chambers abruptly recessed as dozens of people breached security perimeters at the Capitol and lawmakers inside the House chamber were told to put on gas masks as tear gas was fired in the Rotunda.

“Violence or rioting of any kind is unacceptable and the perpetrators must face the full weight of the law. The Capitol Police do an admirable job and I thank them for their hard work,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a statement.

The National Guard has been deployed to Washington, and support is on the way from neighboring Maryland and Virginia.

“The right to protest is very important, but there is absolutely no excuse for attacking law enforcement and destroying property,” Senate President Wilton Simpson said, per a tweet from a spokeswoman.

“In a democracy, rioting, violence and lawlessness are repugnant and unacceptable. This isn’t a peaceful protest. It’s a tragic, cowardly and un-American spectacle,” tweeted House Speaker Chris Sprowls.

DeSantis and Republican legislative leaders have prepared a bill for the coming Session against violent protests and granting protections to law enforcement officers. Republicans have touted the GOP as the party of law and order.

“I’m glad (Governor DeSantis) suggested strengthening our state laws to increase penalties for bad actors who turn otherwise peaceful and constitutional protests into violent attacks on law enforcement officers and look forward to working with him on legislation this session,” Simpson said.